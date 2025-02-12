Dangarba Charity Foundation Honors Patron with Award of Excellence

By: Lydia Zakka

The Dangarba Charity Foundation, under the leadership of its CEO, Hussaini Danlami Garba, has proudly announced the prestigious Award of Excellence bestowed upon its esteemed patron, Hon. Alh Danlami Garba Abubakar, Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Bauchi South. This recognition highlights his remarkable contributions to the community, dedication to improving the lives of the people, and exemplary leadership within the political sphere.

The award ceremony, which took place recently, was an important occasion to celebrate the outstanding work of Hon. Alh Danlami Garba Abubakar, whose tireless efforts continue to inspire many in the region. As the Chairman of PDP Bauchi South, he has played a crucial role in fostering unity, social welfare, and political progress in the community.

Introduction of Foundation’s Key Members

As part of the event, the Dangarba Charity Foundation also introduced its key team members who are committed to advancing the organization’s mission. The leadership of the foundation is poised to make a lasting impact with a dedicated group of professionals at the helm:

Chairman: Comr. Adam Muhammad Tukur

Vice Chairman: Munir Danlami Garba

Secretary: Abba Musa Hassan

Treasurer: Sunusi Salisu Garba

Public Relations Officer: Abdulsalam M. Aliyu

Program Manager: Salisu Sambo Aliyu

Financial Secretary: Abdulrazak Musa Hamza

Organizing Secretary: Yusuf Maikano

These individuals bring diverse skills and a shared commitment to the foundation’s mission of community development. With their collective expertise, the foundation aims to continue driving positive change across the region.

Partnership with NUBASS

In addition to the award presentation, the Dangarba Charity Foundation is excited to announce a new partnership with NUBASS (National Union of Bauchi State Students). This collaboration will enhance the foundation’s ability to reach and serve even more individuals, providing support and resources to those in need.

The partnership aims to focus on youth development, education, and welfare initiatives, creating a lasting impact in the lives of many.

Looking Ahead

“We congratulate Hon. Alh Danlami Garba Abubakar on this well-deserved recognition and look forward to our continued collaboration to improve the lives of the people,” said Abdulsalam Mustapha Aliyu, the foundation’s Public Relations Officer. “Together with our new partners, NUBASS, we are determined to create positive change and help those who need it most.”

As the Dangarba Charity Foundation grows, its leadership team and partners are ready to take on the challenges of improving the community, supporting the well-being of its members, and empowering future generations.