Bauchi State First Lady Honored at Nigeria Police Force 2024 End-of-Year Party and Award Dinner

By: Daure David

The First Lady of Bauchi State, Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammed, was honored at the Nigeria Police Force 2024 End-of-Year Party and Award Dinner, held recently in Bauchi. Accompanied by her husband, His Excellency Governor Bala Mohammed, the event recognized the dedication and hard work of the police force in ensuring the safety and security of the state.

The prestigious occasion, attended by top government officials, security personnel, and other distinguished guests, served as a platform to acknowledge exceptional contributions to the Nigeria Police Force. During the event, Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammed was presented with an award in recognition of her unwavering support towards the police in Bauchi State.

In her heartfelt acceptance speech, the First Lady expressed her deep gratitude for the honor and highlighted the critical role of the police in maintaining peace and security. She further pledged her commitment to strengthening security initiatives across the state, emphasizing her determination to improve the welfare of police officers and their families.

Governor Bala Mohammed, who also addressed the gathering, praised the Nigeria Police Force for their continuous dedication to safeguarding the lives and property of citizens. He reiterated his administration’s commitment to providing necessary support and resources to enhance the efficiency of security operations in the state.

The event, which also featured entertainment and social interactions, provided a fitting conclusion to the year for the police force in Bauchi State, marking a successful year of service and setting the tone for even greater achievements in the year ahead.

This celebration reflects the ongoing efforts of the Bauchi State government to foster collaboration with security agencies in maintaining a safe and secure environment for its citizens.