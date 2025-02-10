Bauchi Set to Empower Thousands of Youths Through Vocational Skills

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The newly appointed Bauchi State Head of Civil Service (HOS), Muhammad Sani Umar Esq, has revealed that plans are underway to engage more unemployed individuals through vocational skills training by the State Government.

This initiative will be a collaborative effort between the state government and federal agencies such as the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), National Directorate of Employment (NDE), and Small Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN).

Speaking during an inclusive interview in his office at the Abubakar Umar State Secretariat, said that government can not provide job for everyone but can create avenue through partnerships with the federal government agencies to tackle the menace in the state.

According to him said that the state would only focus it’s attention on vacational education skills to engage more unemployed individuals into various entrepreneurship to become self employed and to contribute to the internal generation revenue of the state.

He commended the policy brought by the National University Commission NUC that everybody attending University must graduate with skills, adding that Bauchi would look at skill education to integrate and provide the needed not just any skills to for job in the government.

He further revealed that the State Government under the able leadership of Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed had earlier announced to emback on employing chuck up unemployed into the system to breach the gap of manpower shortage in fulfilment of his campaigns promised

The new Head of Service (HOS) in Bauchi State used the medium to urged the civil servants to uphold the principles of the service as outlined in the state government’s regulations. He’s promising to build on existing foundations, rather than making drastic changes, and to improve areas that need attention to achieve the present administration’s vision and mission.

The HOS emphasized the importance of civil servants fulfilling their responsibilities, as the success or failure of the government is closely tied to their performance. He also commended the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state for their cooperation with the administration’s policies and programs since 2019, paving the way for a continued positive working relationship.

Overall, the HOS is striking a collaborative tone, encouraging civil servants to work together to deliver quality service and support the government’s goals.

The newly appointed Head of Service in Bauchi State emphasized the importance of punctuality and adherence to working hours. He warned staff to avoid coming late to work and to stay until closing time, as failure to comply would result in punishment according to civil service rules.