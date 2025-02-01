8.4 C
New York
Saturday, February 1, 2025
Search
Subscribe

Bauchi Embraces Digital Learning: UNICEF’s AI-Powered Education Program

N/East
Bauchi Embraces Digital Learning: UNICEF's AI-Powered Education Program
Bauchi Embraces Digital Learning: UNICEF's AI-Powered Education Program

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
- Advertisement -

LATEST NEWS

 

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

In its continued efforts to leave no one behind and provide equal opportunities for quality education, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has provided 1,210 tablets to facilitate the learning process among primary school pupils in Bauchi State.

The UNICEF Education Specialist in Bauchi stated that this initiative aims to integrate children into modern digital technology, aligning with global best practices. This is achieved through online lessons developed by the Nigerian Learning Passport (NLP) application, enabling children to access education even when they are not in school.

According to the Specialist, UNICEF is piloting this project in four local governments and 55 schools. Each school received 22 tablets, one router, and one projector, totaling 1,210 tablets. This initiative coincides with the 2025 International Day of Education, which emphasizes the importance of education accessibility and significance for all, with the theme “AI and education: Preserving human agency in a world of automation.”

READ ALSO  PDP North-East Unites, Strategize for 2027 Victory

The Specialist noted that the provided tablets, routers, and projectors are insufficient to cover all children in the class and urged the government to recognize the benefits of this initiative and allocate resources to provide necessary facilities. This would enable more learners to access educational content through the Nigerian Learning Passport (NLP) in the state.

The Director of Planning, Research, and Statistics at the Ministry of Education, Hajiya Aishatu Ahmad Aliyu, recently expressed her satisfaction with the progress of pupils at Tilde Fulani school in Toro LGA.

During a monitoring visit, she observed that pupils were effectively using tablets to access lessons and tutorials through the Nigerian Learning Passport. The pupils spend 1.5 hours twice a day using the tablets, and Aliyu noted that they’re learning a lot from this initiative.

READ ALSO  Governor Bala Mohammed Empowers Youths with Equipment and Cash to Kickstart Modern Beekeeping Farming

The State government plans to provide more gadgets, routers, and projectors to ensure easy access for pupils during class sessions. To guarantee the project’s success, the ministry has implemented measures to monitor progress in pilot schools.

However, the LGA Education Secretary has appealed for additional support, including more tablets, power sources, and security personnel.

It’s heartening to see pupils like Summaya Haruna Adam and Ummulkhairi Abdullahi from Primary 6A expressing their excitement about this initiative. They’ve even promised to become computer engineers, demonstrating the positive impact of this program on their aspirations.

- Advertisement -

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Human Rights Lawyer, Dantani, Berates National Assembly Over IGP’s Tenure Elongation
Next article
Uzodimma: Imo gets Chief Judge soon

YOU MAY LIKE

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Gov Mohammed Signs Executive Order to Combat Exploitation Against Child Trafficking

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports