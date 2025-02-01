Uzodimma: Imo gets Chief Judge soon

….Inaugurates JSC, CSCS, LGSC, ISOPADEC, IROMA, five new Commissioners

Governor Hope Uzodimma has given the hint that a new Chief Judge will emerge in Imo State soon.

Speaking Friday at the New Exco Chambers, Government House, Owerri, he demonstrated resolve to ensuring adequate and most effective justice dispensation in the State, charging the newly inaugurated Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to commence, immediately, the process of selecting a substantive Chief Judge for the State.

The Governor breathed the circumstances that led to the removal of the former Chief Judge by the Nigeria Judicial Council (NJC) and stressed that Judicial Service Commission has a significant role to play in managing the conduct of Judges in the State and to sanitize our judiciary.

Uzodimma further warned against falsification of age in the system, stressing that those involved in such acts should desist as it brings disrepute to the State and the justice system.

The Governor therefore mandated the Commission to show integrity and courage by ensuring that only Judges with credible records are nominated for positions of trust. “Fasten your seat belts and weather the storm, no matter whose ox is gored,” he charged the members.

Members of the JSC include: Barr. Louis M. Alozie, SAN; Eze Duruiheoma, SAN; Hon. Barr. Paul Obinatu and Hon. Lady M.M.Anyanwu.

Uzodimma told them to find courage to sanitise the judicial process in Imo, saying, “ensure we have credible records, sincere and honest people who will oversee the affairs of the judiciary.”

He advised them to take government’s support for their assignment for granted, and that he will not appoint a Chief Judge who will ridicule his administration, adding, “fasten your seatbelt and weather all turbulence no matter whose ox is gored.”

In the same vain, the Governor inaugurated five new Commissioners, Chairmen and members of Civil Service Commission and that of Local Government Service Commission.

Same day, Uzodimma inaugurated nominees for the Board of the Imo State University, Owerri (IMSU), Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC), and the Imo State Road Maintenance Agency (IROMA).

He said the idea is to strengthen the capacity of his administration towards the endowment of more democracy dividends to Imo people, and enjoined the appointees to

demonstrate highest ethical standard in the discharge of their duties.

Addressing the five Commissioners- designate – Prof Boniface G. Nworgu, Chief Kenneth Okafor, Barr. Enyinnaya Onuegbu, Dr. Anthony Mgbeahuruike and Dr. Elias Emedom, the Governor said they were brought on board to help strengthen the capacity of his administration to deliver on the mandate of call to serve the people.

He warned against toying with the call and honour to serve, reminding them to comport themselves in high ethical standards, devoid of any form of bickering with their Permanent Secretaries and the existing government bureaucracy.

To the members of the Civil Service Commission – Dr. (Mrs) Julie Onyeukwu (Chairman), Dr. Uche Edomobi, Goddy O. Dike and Dr. Romanus Ezeogu – the Governor expressed delight over the Commission’s performance in his first tenure, saying it informed the reason most of them were reappointed.

However, he urged them to do better than they did before by show casing their capacity, and adding more value to the development of Imo State.

Uzodimma urged them to take his reforms in the Civil service seriously, sustaining them as far as ongoing digitalisation is concerned, and even align the Service with the current global emphasis on Artificial intelligence.

He cautioned against the temptation of meddling in matters that will lead to compromising the integrity of the Policy of government with regard to promotions, management of the Civil Service, and called on them to remain transparent, comply with best practices, and align themselves with ideas that will promote digital economy, social order in the system.

“If you fail to do the needful and choose to compromise the integrity of the policy, you will pay dearly for it, and you will regret it.”

Uzodimma told members of the Local Government Service Commission (LGSC) – Dr. Nick Obinatu (Chairman), Chief Ethelbert Nwachukwu, Chief Chukwuemeka Anukam and Hon. Engr. Stanley Chibueze Okwuosa – to discharge their duties without fear or favour, and to ensure that the new Imo he promised is given adequate attention even at the local level.

He also warned them against acts that will lead to compromising the processes of engagement of personnel at the local government areas.

For the nominees of the Board of Imo State University, Owerri – Prof Fr. Philip Anyaehie Ogbonna ( Chairman), Mr. Leo Stan Eke, Rt. Hon. Chuma Nnaji, Hon. Godwin Esom Obodo, Pharm. Chuks Okoronkwo and Princess Nkechi Mbachu – the Governor urged them to recall the reason the founding fathers of Imo State fought for the establishment of the institution, and the need to restore her honour.

Eleven nominees were inaugurated for the ISOPADEC Board. They are: Prof Eze Dele Odigbo ( Chairman), Chief Austin Onyedebelu ( Managing Director), Hon. Cassidy Ohamara, Hon. Nkeiru Ihesie, Dr. Mrs. Nina Nwulu, Hon. Mrs. Ijeoma Joy Ikegwuruka, Mrs. Esther Enoch, Hon. Bernard Nwanana, Chief Valentine Okere, Hon. Mrs. Ify Obi and Chief Kelechi Onuoha.

The Governor challenged them to use the God’s given resources of the people to alleviate their suffering.

He regretted that in the past money accruing to the area was shared by the leaders, a situation that left the place without basic infrastructure and amenities befitting a people whose area is rich in oil.

He called on the Board to join hands with his government to change the tide, particularly as his administration has already started intervening in the health, road, education, electricity and other needs of the people of the area.

Overall, Sen. Uzodimma used the opportunity to solicit support of Imo people to the industrialisation programme of his government and the ongoing economic reforms and programmes that have placed Imo on the threshold of industrial revolution.

He urged all to join the moving train to ensure that a “new Imo” is realised. ” We know our target and by the grace of God we will meet our target,” the Governor concluded.

In their respective vote of thanks, the Chairman Judicial Service Commission, Barr. Louis Alozie (SAN), on behalf members of his Commission, pledged to uphold integrity in their duties, and to work to sanitise the judiciary in Imo State.

Barr. Enyinnaya Onuegbu who spoke for the Commissioners thanked the Governor for finding them worthy of such positions of trust, promising that they will not disappoint his expectations of them.

Also, Prof Fr. Ogbonna who spoke for the IMSU and ISOPADEC nominees thanked the Governor for finding them worthy of the appointments and promised that they will do their best to live up to the reason they were found worthy for the assignment.

The inauguration was attended by top government functionaries from the three arms of government as well as critical stakeholders in the State.