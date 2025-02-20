Anambra House of Assembly Members Storm Police Headquarters over Escape of Suspected Killers of Colleague

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was an engaging moment, a delegation from the Anambra State House of Assembly, on Wednesday, visited the Headquarters of the State Police Command over the trending news about the escape of the arrested suspected killers of their colleague, Hon. Justice Azuka, a sitting lawmaker representing the Onitsha South 1 Constituency.

The Spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP Ikenga disclosed this in a statement to newsmen on Wednesday, in which he added that the delegation include the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Somtochukwu Udeze, as well as some other members of the House and high-ranking officials of political parties in the state.

According to him, during discussions at the visit, the State Police Commissioner, CP Ikioye Orutugu, who briefed the delegation on the incident, also called for calm, and assured that the Command is taking all necessary steps to ensure the re-arrest of the fleeing suspect and to ensure that justice is served.

“He reiterated the Command’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and maintaining public confidence in the security architecture of the state.

“The Commissioner further briefed the delegation on the measures already implemented to apprehend the two suspects currently at large, as well as the disciplinary actions initiated against the officers involved in the regrettable incident.

“Among those in attendance were the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Somtochukwu Udeze; the Majority Leader, Hon. Engr. Sir Ikenna Sylvester Ofodeme; Hon. Jude Ifenanyi Umennajiego; the State Chairman of the Labour Party; and other senior political delegates.

“The meeting concluded with a solemn one-minute silence in honour of the late Honourable Justice Azuka,” the statement partly reads.