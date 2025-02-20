Orji Arrested with Gun in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

In continuation of its onslaught against criminalities and criminal elements in the state, the operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have arrested one Mr. Orji Chigozie over illegal possession of firearm, among other suspected crimes.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by the Spokesperson of the Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the suspect was arrested during a patrol around the Upper-Iweka axis of Onitsha.

The statement reads: “As part of the intensified security measures directed by the Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, fwc MNIPS PhD, operatives of the Anambra State Police Command attached to the Awada Divisional Headquarters conducted a routine foot patrol in identified high-risk areas.

“On 18th February 2025, at approximately 8:00 PM, police officers on patrol around Upper-Iweka, Onitsha, intercepted and arrested one Orji Chigozie ‘M’. Upon a search, operatives recovered a locally fabricated Beretta pistol concealed inside a bag.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the suspect may be involved in criminal activities within the area. The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Awka, for further investigation and necessary legal action.

“The Anambra State Police Command remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of residents. We urge members of the public to continue providing useful information that can aid law enforcement efforts in tackling crime.”