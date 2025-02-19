OCHA Brigade Bags Freenews Magazine Award, Reassures Commitment to Duty Despite Hatred, Resistance

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Government has declared its intention to begin a massive enforcement to ensure that every household in the state has a catchment pit.

The Managing Director of the Operation Clean and Healthy Anambra (OCHA Brigade), Mr. Celestin Anere, disclosed this on Tuesday while receiving a couple of awards from Freenews Magazine for his exceptional performance and that of the OCHA Brigade as the best-performing agency in the state.

The presentation of the awards, which took place at the OCHA Brigade Headquarters in Awka, saw the MD receive a prestigious honor and recognition as Ambassador of Development, Human and Environmental Discipline, while the agency bagged the Freenews Gold Star Millennium Excellence Performance Award, alongside a special plaque that highlights 41 Important Ways OCHA Brigade Benefits Humanity.

Presenting the awards, the Chairman of the Editorial Board of Freenews Magazine, Mr. Obinna Mbonu, who explained that the award was in commemoration of Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s 1,000 days in office, further hinted that OCHA Brigade was meritoriously singled out as the best-performing agency in the state after a very rigorous and transparent assessment and study of the shortlisted agencies by the award team.

According to him, the Brigade was selected as the winner based on its exceptional performance, operational efficiency, and impact in the state, especially in contributing to the actualization of Governor Soludo’s vision of making Anambra a livable and prosperous homeland.

Recalling what the state used to be in the past, Mr. Mbonu highlighted some of the achievements of OCHA Brigade, especially in major cities across the state, adding that street trading, illegal shanties, and other forms of environmental lawlessness have been significantly reduced.

He also cited the agency’s efforts in enforcing public sanitation, controlling indiscriminate waste disposal, and eliminating makeshift structures that obstruct pedestrian and vehicular movement in urban areas.

While commending the MD for his dedication and resilience, he further emphasized that enforcing order in society is often met with resistance, but that OCHA Brigade has remained resolute in discharging its duties despite opposition from some quarters.

Responding, the OCHA Brigade helmsman appreciated Freenews Magazine for the honour, describing the award as a great encouragement and a reminder that their efforts have not gone unnoticed. He noted that while their job comes with enormous challenges, the Brigade remains committed to its mandate of maintaining cleanliness and order in Anambra State.

Speaking on their operations, he admitted that the nature of their enforcement duties makes them ‘unpopular’ among some residents, as many see them as enemies rather than agents of public good. He lamented that instead of acknowledging the benefits of OCHA Brigade’s work, many people focus on the inconveniences that come with law enforcement, whether it is the removal of illegal structures, dispersing of street traders, or compelling residents to adhere to sanitation rules.

Mr. Anere further noted that the agency would not be deterred by criticisms or hostility from those who resist compliance with environmental laws. He acknowledged that while OCHA Brigade has many disciplined officers who are committed to their duties, there are still a few who misbehave and require continuous training and reorientation to uphold the highest standards of professionalism. He further assured that the agency is working tirelessly to improve its operations and ensure that all personnel lawfully discharge their duties with integrity and efficiency.

While emphasizing the importance of enforcement in achieving a clean and healthy Anambra, he announced that the agency will soon embark on full-scale enforcement to ensure that every household in the state has a catchment pit. According to him, the practice of channeling waste and sewage directly into gutters will no longer be tolerated, as it contributes to environmental hazards, flooding, and other public health concerns. He disclosed that within the next two weeks, a rigorous enforcement campaign will commence across the state to ensure total compliance with this directive.

Concerning the anticipated resistance to this enforcement, the OCHA Brigade MD maintained that their mandate is to serve the public interest, not to please individuals who flout environmental laws. He admitted that enforcement is often met with opposition, but insisted that it remains a necessary measure for achieving the government’s vision of a livable and prosperous Anambra.

According to him, those who benefit from lawlessness will naturally oppose order, but that will not deter the Brigade from carrying out its responsibilities. He stated that as long as they continue to enforce compliance, they will continue to make enemies, but that will not stop them from doing what is right for the state.

His words: “We at OCHA Brigade do not believe in much talk; we let our actions speak for us. Our mission is to ensure that Anambra remains clean and habitable, and we are fully committed to achieving that, in line with Mr. Governor’s vision of making the state a livable and prosperous homeland.”

While commending Governor Soludo for his support to us, he also appreciated everyone who made the award possible, assuring you that the recognition would only spur the agency to do more.

“Despite the fact that many people hate and see us as enemy because we carry out our lawful duty, we remain committed to serving them and making Anambra better for them and for humanity at large,” he concluded.