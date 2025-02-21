8.4 C
National
United States To Investigate Past Financial Aid Allocated To Nigeria Government

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

The United States Mission to Nigeria has disclosed that its home government is set to investigate how past aid allocated to Nigeria and other countries was utilised.

This was revealed in a post on its verified X handle on Tuesday.

“Comprehensive monitoring and evaluation systems are in place to help verify that U.S. assistance reaches intended recipients,” the mission stated.

“The United States condemns the violence and blatant disregard for human life perpetrated by Boko Haram and other terrorist groups in Nigeria and the region.”

The statement comes amid claims by United States Congressman Scott Perry, alleging that USAID has funded terrorist organisations, including Boko Haram, to the tune of $697 million annually.

The allegation has raised concerns among some security experts and diplomats in Nigeria.

It could be recalled that upon assuming office in January, President Donald Trump suspended all foreign aid for 90 days.

Trump cited concerns about global destabilisation and misalignment with American interests.

This move follows growing calls for a comprehensive review of how USAID health funds have been used.

