Wike named 2024 THISDAY, Arise TV Minister of the Year

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has been nominated as the 2024 THISDAY Newspaper and ARISE Television’s Minister of the Year.

Mr Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant to the Minister on Public Communications and New Media, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

Olayinka explained that the nomination was communicated to Wike in a letter dated Jan. 24, signed by the Managing Director, THISDAY and Arise Group, Mr Eniola Bello.

He said that Bello had explained in the letter that Wike emerged from hundreds of candidates chosen by millions of readers of THISDAY Newspaper and viewers of ARISE NEWS Channel.

He added that the managing director congratulated the Minister for the nomination in recognition of his service to Nigeria and the people of Africa.

The spokesman quoted Bello as saying: “THISDAY Awards celebrate excellence in governance, public policy, leadership and entrepreneurship and we believe your contributions have made you worthy of honour and recognition.

“From hundreds of candidates chosen by millions of readers of THISDAY Newspaper and viewers of the ARISE NEWS Channel, you have emerged as tough and resilient in these trying times.”

Olayinka said that the award ceremony would be held on Jan. 27, at Eko Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos.

He pointed out that since Wike assumed office as the FCT Minister in August 2023, countless infrastructural developments have been witnessed in Abuja city and the satellite towns.

“Also, land administration has witnessed tremendous improvements such that land allottees can now get their Certificates of Occupancy (C of O) within two weeks after payment.

“For instance, as against the total of 8,400 Cs of O signed between 2010 and 2023, Wike had signed 5,841 certificates, with just about 3,000 less than the 8,400 signed in 13 years by previous administrations,” he said.