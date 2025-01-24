In Anambra, New Hotel Worker Allegedly Vanishes with 200k After First Day at Work, Manager Vows to Invoke Madness

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A newly-employed worker in a popular hotel in Awka, the capital city of Anambra state has allegedly fled with a whopping sum of money, amounting to about two hundred thousand naira (N200,000) of her employer after her first day at work.

The Manager of the hotel, who simply identified himself as Ephraim, disclosed this over the week in a social media post which was made available to this reporter.

According to him, the lady, who hails from Ebenebe in Awka North Local Government Area of the state, introduced herself as Chinaza, but was identified as Mary Cynthia by Truecaller.

Ephraim recounted that Mary Cynthia began working with the hotel as a waitress on Monday, January 20, while in the early hours of the next day, Tuesday, January 21, she made away with about N200,000 received from customers.

He revealed that the suspect, while leaving, left her handbag behind and told them that she was rushing out to collect money from one of her debtors waiting for her outside the premises, only to disappear from there, without returning.

Ephraim further noted that Mary Cynthia left without preparing or rendering account of her service for the period she had worked, as her colleagues anticipated her return as she assured, which never happened since then. Continuing, he said since then, Cynthia has stopped picking his calls and even went to the extent of blocking his number and that of the person who suretied her for the employment.

“These days, her phone number — 07040194336 — is regularly switched off. Even whenever it rings, immediately she notices that the call is about the crime she committed, she will immediately end the call and block the number,” he said.

When asked the content of the handbag the suspect left before leaving, the Hotel Manager said “When we eventually searched the bag, the only thing we found there was an earring.”

Continuing, the Hotel Manager, who will be rendering account by the end of the month, said he had made several efforts and explored diplomatic approaches to connect with Cynthia since then and retrieve the stolen money from her before the, which all proved abortive.

He, however, threatened to visit a native doctor and strike the suspect with madness or any deadly chronic disease anytime soon if she fails to return the money on or before Sunday, January 26.

“Anybody who knows her should reach out to her through her phone number: 07040194336 , and tell her to return the entire money she stole, for her own life.

“This is because, as from Monday, January 27, if anything strange begins to happen to her, people should know where her misfortune is coming from,” the Hotel Manager warned.