BREAKING: Emeka Odogwu Re-elected As Anambra NUJ Chairman, Stakeholders Reassure Support to the Media

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

There was an ear-rending shout of joy at the Godwin Ezeemo International Press Centre, Awka, on Friday, as Comrade Odogwu Emeka Odogwu, PhD, got re-elected as the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Anambra State Council.

The keenly-contested election, which held at the Council’s Secretariat in Awka, the Anambra State capital, had over 300 witnesses and members of the Union in attendance.

This reporter, Izunna Okafor, gathered that Dr. Odogwu, a lecturer in the Department of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, contested the chairmanship position of the Council with Mrs. Ngozi Obileri (of the Anambra Broadcasting Service, ABS Chapel), who was his Vice in the just-expired administration.

Announcing the results of the exercise, the Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Dr. Stanley Onunkwor, declared that Comrade Odogwu Emeka (of the Correspondents’ Chapel) polled a total of 173 votes to trounce his rival, Mrs. Obileri, who polled 40 votes.

Continuing, he announced that the position of Vice Chairman was unopposed this time, as it had Comrade Beatrice Onuchukwu (of the Correspondents’ Chapel) as the sole candidate, just like the position of Secretary that had Dr. Okechukwu Onuegbu (of the Correspondents’ Chapel) as the sole candidate, and the position of Assistant Secretary that had Comrade Chinyere Vera Ogbuagu (of the State Information Chapel) as the sole candidate.

The Electoral Committee Chairman also announced that Chibuzo Wisdom Obidike (of the Anambra Broadcasting Service, ABS Chapel) polled 168 votes to defeat his co-contestant, Comrade Ogemdi Ozoemena who polled 45 votes; while Grace Onwukwe (of the State Information Chapel) unopposedly emerged the Financial Secretary. He further commended the Union for giving him the opportunity to serve, and also lauded his team and the Union for the successful of the election.

The new Executives, NUJ Anambra Council, were thereafter sworn-in by Barr. ES Nonyelu, Esq., in the presence of the Council members and the teeming guests that graced the occasion.

Also speaking, the Zonal Secretary of NUJ, South-east Zone C, Comrade Eze Adiuku, who witnessed the election as the National Observer from the Union, hailed the smooth and peaceful conduct of the process and congratulated Dr. Odogwu and the new Executives of NUJ Anambra on their victories, while also urging the members of the Council to give maximum support to the new leadership and remain united and committed to the affairs of the Union.

While nobody contested for the position of Internal Auditor, Comrade Adiuku noted that the State Working Committee of the Council will see to the filling of the position through constitutional provisions and guidance.

Earlier in his acceptance speech, the newly-elected Chairman, Comrade Odogwu, appreciated the Stanley Onunkwor-led Credentials Committee, as well as the voters and the observers of the election for its seamlessness, while also saluting the members of the Council for re-entrusting him with the leadership of the Union in the state. He also commended the Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo; the State Commissioner for Information, Dr. Law Mefor; and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Dr Alex Obiogbolu, among others, for their commitment to the progress of the Union and its affairs in the state.

Odogwu assured that he would also not disappoint but deliver exceedingly well in his second tenure of another three years, complementing on the feats of his first tenure. He also assured to prioritize the welfare of the Union and the members, and to make the Council stronger, further seeking the support, prayers and solidarity of the members for a more successful and impactful administration going forward.

In their separate remarks, the Member representing Ogbaru Federal Constituency, Hon. Afam Ogene; and the Labour Party senatorial aspirant for the Anambra South Senatorial District, Chief Ebuka Onunkwor, represented by his Director of Media, Hon. Kamen Chuks Ogbonna, extolled journalists and the media at large as the true conscience of the society, while also urging them to sustain their good works.

Commending the journalists for their peaceful election, the duo, who congratulated the Odogwu-led new Executives further assured the NUJ Anambra Council of their continued support, while also pledging to prioritize the wellbeing of their people, Anambra State, South-east, and Nigeria at large.

Earlier in a special session with the NUJ members prior to the election, the MD/CEO of the Zara Store and senatorial aspirant of the all Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in the forthcoming Anambra South Senatorial by-election, Chief Akai Egwuonwu, who highlighted the indispensability of the media and their roles in bettering the society, further assured to remain accessible both to the masses and to the media, even after being elected into the Senate.

While dissecting and giving an overview of certain specific challenges in the Anambra South Senatorial Zone, Anambra State, the Southeast and the Nigeria as a whole, the Amichi Nnewi South-born business mogul also revealed some of his plans towards addressing the challenges and priorities if sent to the Red Chamber as a senator.

Fielding questions from newsmen, Chief Egwuonwu, a philanthropist and MD/CEO of the Anambra Rice, further emphasized that his senatorial ambition is not driven by financial gains or other entitlements attached to the position, but primarily to make more impacts and have a platform to further contribute his ideas and potential towards the well-being of his people and the society at large.

Also present at the event were the State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Emeka Humphrey Nwafor; the National Vice President, NUJ, Southeast Zone, Comrade Emma Ifesinachi; NUJ Assistant National Secretary, Comrade Tita Nze; the Managing Director, Anambra State Civic and Social Reformation Office (ANCISRO), Sir Chuka Nnabuife; the Anambra State Chairman of Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Comrade Henry Ifeanyichukwu Ezeoke, among others.

The convivial celebration of the victories, the presentation of certificates of return and the administration of oath of office to the new Executives formed the high points of the event.

More photos from the event: