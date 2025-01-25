Governance Not a Game of Personal Gain: Bala Mohammed Tackles Wike’s Divisive Politics

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Sen. Bala Mohammed, has responded to recent comments made by Chief Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, during a media chat.

Gov. Mohammed’s response addresses several key points, including Wike’s transactional approach to politics, his hypocrisy in criticizing opposition politics, and his governance style, which is marked by insults and disarray.

Gov. Mohammed emphasizes that Wike’s actions undermine the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the very platform that gave him his political rise.

He also notes that Wike's loyalty seems to shift with the wind, making him an unreliable and fair-weather friend. In contrast, Gov. Mohammed highlights his own commitment to principled leadership, citing his opposition to President Bola Tinubu's Tax Reform Bills as an example.

He argues that his stance reflects a commitment to inclusive governance and accountability, rather than personal gain or political expediency. The statement concludes by emphasizing the need for leaders of integrity, rather than noisemakers who prioritize personal gain over national progress.

Gov. Mohammed’s response is signed by Mukhtar Gidado, Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the Governor, and dated January 23, 2025.