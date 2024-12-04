Christian Group: Homosexuality Cult Taking Over Nigeria 

A religious organisation under the aegis of the National Prayer Altar (NPA) has raised fear over the menace of sodomy and sexual perversion with a call on the Federal Government to strengthen legislation against Lesbianism, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) relationships.

The organisation maintained that anyone who publicly supports the practice should be arrested and prosecuted, while politicians that engage in homosexuality should be called out as pollutants of the land.

The Co-coordinator of the NPA), Pastor Bosun Emmanuel, who raised the awareness during a press conference, called on the National Assembly to strengthen legislation against sodomy and sexual perversion in the Nigeria.

The NPA also raised concern over what it described a “Homosexuality Cult in Nigeria”, a fact which, it said, was reinforced by the recent trial of a notorious crossdresser, Olanrewaju Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, who also claimed, in a recorded telephone conversation, to have a very influential “godfather,” thereby implicitly indicting the upper echelons of society in the unwholesome practice.

Emmanuel said, “That such a character could openly be called ‘Mummy of Lagos’ is an indictment on our collective sensibility and decency as a country.

“Homosexuality is a deliberate debasement of humanity by Lucifer the arch-enemy of God and humans. Nigerians must begin to call out those who perpetuate the pollution. They should not be given leadership positions in the land, because when leaders are involved in such grievous sins, the consequences fall upon the entire country. Politicians that engage in homosexuality should be called out as pollutants of the land. We call on Nigeria Christians, locally and internationally, to mark Sunday December 15 2024 as a day of National Confession and Repentance from Sodomy.

Emmanuel also said the production of any material, be it film, video, or publication, that promotes LGBTQ should be included for prosecution under the same law to be enacted by the National Assembly.

“Nigerians must be sensitised to the evil that sodomy portends. God warns in Leviticus 18 that sexual perversion pollutes the land, forcing it to “vomit” its inhabitants. Before our eyes, Nigerians are leaving the country in droves.

“We also call on the Ministry of Education to ensure that compromising materials are removed from the curriculum of schools while there should be greater monitoring of school dormitories. There is an urgent need to protect our children from exposure to the damaging influence of LGBTQ.

“The National Film and Video Censors Board should ensure greater policing of entertainment materials in the country. A common practice of LGBTQ sponsors is to use the film industry to distort the perception of people. As a country, we must stand as one to resist this abomination, offensive as it is to our cultural and moral values.

“The activities of NGO’s and other not-for-profit organizations should be closely monitored. It is not everything practised in USA and Europe that we should be adopted in Africa. Our cultural and religious values should be the lenses through which we view our environment and filter out what is abominable to us.

“Legislation should be put in place to give Nigerians the power to sue foreign NGO’s that bring deplorable projects into the country. We should not present Nigeria as a country without gates and walls. We must strengthen the moral boundaries in the country.

“Finally, we appeal to parents to apply the critical education for children that we call “home training.” While schools impart knowledge and skills, parents must be diligent to instil core values. Children brought up in the fear of God are well-disposed to resist moral defilement.”