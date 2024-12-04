Ojoto to Celebrate 2024 Christmas With Installation of Solar-Powered Street Lights, Other Developmental Projects

BY RAYMOND OZOJI

His Royal Highness Igwe Gerald Obunadike Mbamalu, the traditional ruler of Ojoto community in Idemili-South Local Government Area of Anambra State, has said that Ojoto is set for a beautiful Christmas celebration this year as the community embarks on Operation Light-Up Ojoto community coupled with other developmental programmes and projects that would be unveiled.

Speaking on the activities lined-up for the festive season, Igwe Mbamalu told HEADLINE NEWS that the Otu-Odu Ojoto Women of Honour and Integrity which is the highest prestigious cultural organisation for married Ojoto women would launch installation of solar-powered street lights in all the 8 villages that comprises Ojoto as a way of giving back to the community for bestowing the highest traditional title for married women of Ojoto extraction on them.

Mbamalu who described the Otu-Odu Operation Light-Up Ojoto Community as a laudable project, said the essence was to illuminate the entire community especially at night times to protect it from criminals as crimes and criminalities thrived mostly at nights.

Apart from the Otu-Odu Ojoto street light project, the traditional ruler disclosed that another activity that would make the festive season memorable is the inter-village sports competition. He said that the sports competition would provide veritable platform for conviviality, friendship and discovery of talents from Ojoto community for export to the rest of the world.

Igwe Mbamalu also disclosed that Ndi-Ada Idemili; that is daughters of Idemili origin living in the United States of America (USA) have earmarked some money to bring the Nigerian Red Cross Society to teach Ojoto women and children at home on emergency response using first aid treatment.

The event which Igwe Mbamalu said is coming up on the 27th of December, would feature education and sensitisation on life-saving approaches during emergency situations rather than watch people die carelessly out of ignorance.

Although Igwe Mbamalu told HEADLINE NEWS that he had already started the first aid treatment lecture with primary and secondary school pupils in Ojoto through his community development programme called ” Ojoto Rising Star ” , but Ndi-Ada Idemili, according to him, would scale it up further to include more women and children especially housewives who will be tutored on administration of first aid treatment during emergency situations before consulting a physician or going to the hospital for comprehensive medical attention.

According to him, all the events and activities lined-up for the festive season in Ojoto community would be done amidst watertight security. He said prominent sons and daughters of Ojoto are pulling resources together to ensure that vigilante operatives in the area are well taken care of to ensure effective and efficient service delivery even as he was cognisant of the fact that the government of Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo does not compromise in the area of security of lives and property of the citizens.

Igwe Mbamalu who stated that Ndi-Ojoto at home are ready to welcome their loved ones who would be returning home for the festivities, said most confidently that Ojoto community is calm, peaceful and radiates with a tranquil atmosphere and the people are happy because his reign has enthroned developmental progress in the entire community.