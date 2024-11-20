UNIZIK, Chinese govt strike partnership deal on Confucius institute

By Chuks Eke

A team of Chinese experts, led by the Director of Confucius Institute, Nigeria, Prof. Yu Zhangbao on Wednesday promised massive investments into Nnamdi Azikiwe University, UNIZIK particularly in the areas of promoting the vision and language studies of the Chinese Confucius Institute.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Benard Odoh in his office, Prof. Bao conveyed a message of congratulations from Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria through its Language Centre.

Bao maintained that they have implicit confidence in the ability of Odoh, the new UNIZIK VC to discharge his duties effectively and turn things around for the benefit of the institution especially as it concerns Chinese Language Studies and other areas of economic and social interests.

Receiving the team led by the Head, Department of Chinese Language Studies, Dr. Anas Elochukwu, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Odoh said, “Let me thank you and your team for providing the leadership for the Directorate.

According to Odoh, “Out of over 1,300 centres, we emerged in the top 20. It is commendable and we would do whatever we are expected to do to support you. Feel free anytime to reach me and we will give you whatever support we would need to give. We want to rank among the top five before the next five years”.

He also commended the staff and the students for their efforts in promoting the programme.

“You guys have all done well and I understand the value of what you are doing to promote the language and support us. We will do our best to support the graduates of the programme”, Odoh pledged.

Also speaking, the Head, Department of Chinese studies, Elochukwu said the department would continue to do it’s best to promote the language and the relationship between Nigeria and China as it concerned the Confucius Institute that birthed the Department.

High point of the visit featured the presentation of an award, a T-shirt, a Fez cap among other gift items to the Vice-Chancellor from the Chinese Embassy in support and solidarity with his promised visionary leadership of the institution as the 7th substantive Vice-Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University.

The best performing students from the institution who came tops in a recent Language Competition organized by the institute globally were

also part of the delegation.