Bribes for Appointments: CNPP Demands Independent Probe of Allegations Of Corruption Within Tinubu’s Inner Circle

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has said that it is “compelled to address the alarming revelations surrounding alleged corruption within the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as detailed in recent investigative reports by journalist Jackson Ude.

In a statement signed by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Comrade James Ezema, the CNPP noted that the “allegations of bribery, misappropriation of funds, and the involvement of high-ranking officials in corrupt practices are not only disturbing but also pose a significant threat to the integrity of current administration of President Bola Tinubu.”

The umbrella body of all registered political parties and political associations in Nigeria stated that “the claims that Femi Gbajabiamila, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Chief of Staff to the President, accepted a $1 million bribe in connection with the appointment of the Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) are deeply troubling.

“Furthermore, the reported disappearance of $180 million from the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF) under the watch of the current administration raises serious questions about the financial stewardship and ethical standards of those in power.

“We recall the grave warnings issued recently by former President Olusegun Obasanjo regarding the escalating levels of corruption in Nigeria.

“His concerns resonate now more than ever, as the nation grapples with the implications of these allegations. It is imperative that President Tinubu recognizes that the fight against corruption must begin within his own inner circle. If he is genuinely committed to eradicating corruption, he must take decisive action to investigate these claims thoroughly and transparently”, the CNPP stated.

The CNPP then called for “an independent investigation into these allegations, free from the influence of those implicated.

“We urge the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other relevant bodies to act swiftly and impartially to restore public confidence in our institutions. The Nigerian people deserve to know the truth, and those found guilty of wrongdoing must face the full weight of the law.

“Moreover, we are prepared to mobilize allied civil society organizations for a showdown if these allegations are not thoroughly investigated and appropriate punitive measures are not enforced. It is crucial that we send a clear message that corruption will not be tolerated in any form, especially within the highest echelons of power.

“The CNPP stands firm in its commitment to ensuring accountability and transparency in governance. We call upon all Nigerians to remain vigilant and demand justice. The time for action is now; we must not allow the specter of corruption to undermine our democracy and the future of our great nation”, the CNPP concluded.