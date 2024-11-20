UNIZIK CRISIS: Tinubu Intervenes, Kicks Out VC, Dissolves Governing Council

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

As part of its intervention and steps towards resolving the ongoing crisis rocking the University, the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government has announced the immediate removal of Prof. Bernard Odoh as the Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State.

The removal was announced in a press release issued by the Federal Ministry of Education on Wednesday which also announced the immediate dissolution of the Governing Council of the institution, citing some key reasons for the decision.

According to the press release, signed by the Ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Boriowo Folasade, the decision is coming following grave breaches of the laws governing the university and disregard for lawful directives from the Federal Ministry of Education.

It further hinted that the sacked Vice Chancellor was did not meet the minimum eligibility criteria for the position, but was unilaterally appointed by the Chairman of the Governing Council.

The statement read: “The Federal Government has announced the dissolution of the Governing Council of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, following grave breaches of the laws governing the university and disregard for lawful directives from the Federal Ministry of Education.

“The decision comes after it was found that the Chairman of the Governing Council unilaterally appointed a Vice-Chancellor who did not meet the minimum eligibility criteria for the position. This led to a breakdown of law and order within the university community, causing tension and disharmony.

“The Honourable Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, emphasized that urgent measures were needed to prevent further deterioration of the situation at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, as the illegal decisions taken by the Governing Council posed a significant risk of further destabilizing the institution.

“As part of the dissolution, the following members of the Governing Council have been removed: Amb. Greg Ozumba Mbadiwe (Pro Chancellor), Hon. Hafiz Oladejo (Council Member), Hon. Augustine Onyedebelu, Engr. Amioleran Osahon, Rtd Gen. Funsho Oyeneyin.

“The Honourable Minister of Education has also announced the removal of Prof. Bernard Odoh, the Vice-Chancellor who was illegally appointed by the dissolved Governing Council of Nnarndi Azikiwe University. In accordance with the university’s founding act, an Acting Vice-Chancellor will be appointed, and a new Governing Council for the university will be constituted as soon as possible to ensure proper governance and adherence to the law.

“All these changes are with immediate effect. This step aligns with the Federal Government’s commitment to good governance, accountability, and adherence to the rule of law in the nation’s educational institutions.”