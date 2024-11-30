Former Anambra Guber Aspirant Quits Politics, Cites Reason

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

An erstwhile governorship aspirant in Anambra State and former Nigerian Minister of Aviation, Chief Osita Chidoka, has announced his resignation from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), as well as his quiting of active politics.

Chief Chidoka made the announcement on Friday night while speaking on the Channels Television’s “Politics Today”, where he also revealed that he had already sent his resignation letter to the Ward Chairman of PDP in his community.

According to him, his reason for the resignation is to enable him concentrate on and commit more efforts to his newly-founded NGO, the Athena Centre. He further explained that, with the non-profit organization, he aims to work together with other Nigerians to reform the political system of the country, to bring evidence-based governance and to support it.

It was also gathered that Chief Chidoka’s Athena Centre reviewed the recently-concluded Edo State Gubernatorial Elections, with a title “Compromised By Design? The Fragile Integrity of INEC’s Technology”, and which he was discussing on the television programme where he publicly announced his resignation from active politics and party membership.

His words: “Earlier today, I sent a letter to my ward in Anambra State resigning officially from the PDP. I am leaving the PDP, I am leaving politics for some time, I am focusing on the Athena Centre.

“I will work in concert with other Nigerians who want us to reform the political system to bring evidence-based governance and to support it. So, effective today, I am no longer a member of the Peoples Democratic Party.”

It would be recalled that Chief Chidoka was Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation under President Goodluck Jonathan, and also served as Corps Marshal and Chief Executive of the Federal Road Safety Corps under President Olusegun Obasanjo.

In 2017, he contested for governor of Anambra State, in southeast Nigeria, as a member of the United Progressive Party, but lost to Willie Obiano of the All Progressives Grand Alliance. Chidoka had been one of the founding members of the People’s Democratic Party (Nigeria).