8.4 C
New York
Saturday, November 30, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Former Anambra Guber Aspirant Quits Politics, Cites Reason

Politics

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
- Advertisement -

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img

 

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

An erstwhile governorship aspirant in Anambra State and former Nigerian Minister of Aviation, Chief Osita Chidoka, has announced his resignation from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), as well as his quiting of active politics.

Chief Chidoka made the announcement on Friday night while speaking on the Channels Television’s “Politics Today”, where he also revealed that he had already sent his resignation letter to the Ward Chairman of PDP in his community.

According to him, his reason for the resignation is to enable him concentrate on and commit more efforts to his newly-founded NGO, the Athena Centre. He further explained that, with the non-profit organization, he aims to work together with other Nigerians to reform the political system of the country, to bring evidence-based governance and to support it.

READ ALSO  Edozie Njoku/ Ezeokenwa APGA Leadership Tussle Done And Dusted Says Opara National Publicity Secretary

It was also gathered that Chief Chidoka’s Athena Centre reviewed the recently-concluded Edo State Gubernatorial Elections, with a title “Compromised By Design? The Fragile Integrity of INEC’s Technology”, and which he was discussing on the television programme where he publicly announced his resignation from active politics and party membership.

His words: “Earlier today, I sent a letter to my ward in Anambra State resigning officially from the PDP. I am leaving the PDP, I am leaving politics for some time, I am focusing on the Athena Centre.

“I will work in concert with other Nigerians who want us to reform the political system to bring evidence-based governance and to support it. So, effective today, I am no longer a member of the Peoples Democratic Party.”

READ ALSO  PDP Govs Asks President Tinubu To Review Economic Policies To Tackle National Challenges

It would be recalled that Chief Chidoka was Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation under President Goodluck Jonathan, and also served as Corps Marshal and Chief Executive of the Federal Road Safety Corps under President Olusegun Obasanjo.

In 2017, he contested for governor of Anambra State, in southeast Nigeria, as a member of the United Progressive Party, but lost to Willie Obiano of the All Progressives Grand Alliance. Chidoka had been one of the founding members of the People’s Democratic Party (Nigeria).

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Court Strikes Out BobRisky’s Fundamental Rights Suit against EFCC

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Anambra Senate Aspirant Seeks N10 Billion Intervention Fund As Erosion Ravages 7 LGAs

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.