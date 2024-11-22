2027: Come, continue your father’s legacy in Lagos – Middle Belt group tells Seyi Tinubu

The Lagos branch of the Middle Belt youths has endorsed Seyi Tinubu, urging him to take over as governor of Lagos State in 2027 to continue building on the Bola Tinubu structure and legacy

The Lagos branch of the group anchored their endorsement on the detribalized nature of Seyi Tinubu whom they believe, like his father was capable of lifting Lagos to a new height

Addressing a press conference on Thursday in Lagos Eko Hotel, Dr Stanley Augustine Kavwam

Deputy National Publicity Secretary Middle-Belt Forum, Capt Brent Kane, National Youth Leader

Middle-Belt Forum, stated that Mr Tinubu has empowered all tribes within and outside Lagos, just like his father and deserves to be given the opportunity to lead the people of Lagos who are mainly people of different tribes and religions.

According to the group, only a detribalized and accommodating individual of Seyi Tinubu can successfully manage Lagos State among people of different tribes.

The group said, “ Who else will the people in Lagos support if Seyi Tinubu accepts to run for the highest office in Lagos State? Seyi knows no tribe, no religion and no gender. He believes in all people irrespective of their tribe and religion. Those of us from the middle belt are mostly at a disadvantage in mix-tribal states such as Lagos. With Seyi Tinubu in the saddle, there is no doubt that our interest will be protected.”