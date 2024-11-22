8.4 C
New York
Friday, November 22, 2024
Search
Subscribe

2027: Come, continue your father’s legacy in Lagos – Middle Belt group tells Seyi Tinubu

Politics
Bribes for Appointments: CNPP Demands Independent Probe of Allegations Of Corruption Within Tinubu's Inner Circle
Tinubu

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
- Advertisement -

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img

 

The Lagos branch of the Middle Belt youths has endorsed Seyi Tinubu, urging him to take over as governor of Lagos State in 2027 to continue building on the Bola Tinubu structure and legacy

The Lagos branch of the group anchored their endorsement on the detribalized nature of Seyi Tinubu whom they believe, like his father was capable of lifting Lagos to a new height

Addressing a press conference on Thursday in Lagos Eko Hotel, Dr Stanley Augustine Kavwam
Deputy National Publicity Secretary Middle-Belt Forum, Capt Brent Kane, National Youth Leader
Middle-Belt Forum, stated that Mr Tinubu has empowered all tribes within and outside Lagos, just like his father and deserves to be given the opportunity to lead the people of Lagos who are mainly people of different tribes and religions.

READ ALSO  Maku re-echoes quest for Kanu's release at 3rd Ojukwu Memorial Lecture

According to the group, only a detribalized and accommodating individual of Seyi Tinubu can successfully manage Lagos State among people of different tribes.

The group said, “ Who else will the people in Lagos support if Seyi Tinubu accepts to run for the highest office in Lagos State? Seyi knows no tribe, no religion and no gender. He believes in all people irrespective of their tribe and religion. Those of us from the middle belt are mostly at a disadvantage in mix-tribal states such as Lagos. With Seyi Tinubu in the saddle, there is no doubt that our interest will be protected.”

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Breaking: FG Stops Monthly Federal Allocation To Rivers State
Next article
Imo Govt Yet To React – Uzodinma Accused Of Empowering UBA Not To Release More Than N10m To Council Chairmen

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Group Absolves Gov Nwifuru of High Profile Debts, Berates 2023 PDP Guber Candidate

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.