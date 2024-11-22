Imo Govt Yet To React – Uzodinma Accused Of Empowering UBA Not To Release More Than N10m To Council Chairmen

The former commissioner Fabian Ihekweme also alleged that Hope Uzodinma the governor of Imo State has restricted the 27 (twenty seven) LGA Council Chairmen from making funds withdrawal above ten million Naira.

Imo State government is yet to react to the allegation of denying Local Government Council Chairmen access to withdraw more than ten million Naira from Accountants domiciled in United Bank Of Africa (UBA).

The former commissioner for Foreign Affairs in the State, Dr. Fabian Ihekweme who made the allegation against the State government through his media handle, wrote;

“The 27 Council Chairmen in Imo State had been directed to withdraw only N10m from their FAAC Allocation Accounts domiciled in the United Bank for Africa (UBA). Recall, that the Council Chairmen received alerts precisely on Friday, the 15th of November 2024. This directive from the Chief Executive of the state, was conveyed to the Council Chairmen by the Commissioner incharge of Rural Development in the state.

“In addition, the Bank (UBA) has been instructed not to allow the Executive Chairmen from drawing more than N10m from their various Accounts.

“My Comment: For the umpteenth time, the Governor of Imo state should be advised to allow LGA Executive Chairmen to have access to their funds just as it is obtainable in other states. The Governor should remember that people are taking notes. There will definitely be a day of reckoning sooner than later.

*Dr. Fabian Ihekweme Omu*”