PMS Production: Atiku Abubakar Praises Dangote

Reading time: 1 min.
Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has praised Dangote over production of PMS in Nigeria.

Atiku who issued a statement through his social media handle, wrote;
Let me congratulate and appreciate the efforts of Alhaji Aliko Dangote, as the Dangote Refinery begins production of PMS. It demonstrates his tenacity and ‘can do’ spirit and his belief in his fatherland.

This remarkable accomplishment is beyond a demonstration of the business acumen of just one man. It is also a manifestation of what corporate Nigeria can do to recover the Nigerian economy and make it strong, dynamic, and resilient. This resonates with my dream of having an enlarged private sector presence in the Nigerian economy. I am an unrepentant advocate for a strong and visible participation of the private sector in strategic sectors of the economy, either alone or in partnership with the state.

Nigerians are aware of the many obstacles Aliko had to overcome to achieve this win. If the private sector must step forward to invest, create jobs, and drive growth, the government must roll out more supportive regulations and deliver them efficiently. The worst damage done by the APC-led government since 2015 is to unleash difficult-to-implement-and-sustain ‘reform’ initiatives that erode private sector confidence in our economy and drive investors away from our shores.

There are a few major milestones ahead as Nigeria journeys toward attaining energy self-sufficiency. I hope Aliko will continue to lend his unwavering support on this journey.
Atiku Abubakar

