Thursday, September 5, 2024
Drama As Enugu, Imo Governments Fine Residents Over Use of Solar Energy, Generators

Drama As Enugu, Imo Governments Fine Residents Over Use of Solar Energy, Generators
Hope Uzodinma and Peter Mbah

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
The governments of Enugu and Imo states are imposing fines on residents for using alternative energy sources, such as solar energy and generators, citing concerns about “environmentally unfriendly activities” and “carbon emissions.”

In Enugu, the Ministry of Government and Climate Change has notified residents that using power sources other than those generated by the national power company violates several sections of the state’s environmental laws. A notice issued on August 28 to a resident reads, “You are hereby notified of your contravention of the law, particularly Sections 124, 125, 126, 127, and 128 by your environmental unfriendly activities which include the use of alternative power supply (Lutec) in your facility, which contributes to carbon emission in the environment.”

The notice further instructed the resident to comply with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change within seven days and pay a fine of N88,000. It warned that failure to comply would lead to prosecution. The resident was directed to pay the fine into an FCMB account belonging to Paskay Global Ventures.

Checks revealed that Lutec, the company mentioned in the notice, is a Chinese firm specializing in solar energy and LED lighting.

Similarly, the Imo State Environmental Transformation Commission (Imo ENTRACO) fined Nneoha Bakery N2 million for various violations, including the emission of toxic fumes, waste discharge, noise pollution, and obstructing roads with building materials. The notice, dated August 15, mentioned that the fine was an accumulation of penalties over three years, from 2022 to 2024.

Imo ENTRACO demanded payment into the Imo State Government Treasury Single Account (IMGTSA) via any commercial bank within seven days. It also warned of prosecution if the bakery failed to comply.

An official from Imo ENTRACO confirmed the directive, stating that violators are required to pay into the state’s treasury account.

As Nigeria continues to face electricity supply challenges due to frequent national grid collapses, many businesses and households have turned to generators and solar energy to power their daily activities. However, the recent fines by both Enugu and Imo states have raised concerns, as alternative energy sources are essential for many in the absence of reliable power from the national grid.

