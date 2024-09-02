8.4 C
New York
Monday, September 2, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Hajiya Dada, mother of late President Yar’adua, dies at 102

N/West

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.
- Advertisement -

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img

The mother of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’adua, popularly known as Hajiya Dada, is dead.

Hajiya Dada died on Monday after a protracted illness. She was aged 102.

One of her sons, Suleiman Musa-Yar’adua, announced her demise on Monday in Katsina.

Hajiya Dada left behind many children, grand and great grandchildren.

Among her sons is the serving Senator representing Katsina Central Senatorial District,

Sen. Abdulaziz Musa-Yar’adua.

Her funeral prayer is scheduled to be conducted on Tuesday by 1:30 p.m .

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
May & Baker to commercialise bitterleaf capsule, unveil bio-vaccine factory

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  May & Baker to commercialise bitterleaf capsule, unveil bio-vaccine factory

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.