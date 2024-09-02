May & Baker to commercialise bitterleaf capsule, unveil bio-vaccine factory

Pharmaceutical giant, May & Baker Nig. Plc., is celebrating 80th anniversary with re-commitment to promoting healthcare in Nigeria through production of medical products of international standards.

The Managing Director of the company, Mr Patrick Ajah, gave the assurance at a news conference on Monday in Lagos.

Ajah described the celebration as landmark, noting that the company was established on Sept. 4, 1944.

He said that the company began manufacturing of medicines in 1976.

Ajah said that the company, over the years, faced a lot operational challenges, but its resilience and commitment to promoting healthcare kept it moving.

On activities to commemorate the anniversary, Ajah said that the company would be donating a standard borehole to Egusi Ota community in Ogun to enhance the community’s access to safe drinking water.

He also said that the company would be renovating some charity homes in Lagos and environs.

He added that the company would organise walk-for-life during which market women and passersby would be screened and given medical care.

Ajah also said that May & Baker would pay school fees of five financially-indigent but brilliant students of the University of Ibadan to enable them to graduate.

“May & Baker has gone through stages since its inception on Sept. 4, 1944, as Nigeria’s first pharmaceutical company,” Ajah said.

He noted that the company partnered with the Federal Government for a bio-vaccine manufacturing factory in 2005.

“A lot has happened since then. Hopefully, very soon, we are going to unveil the bio-vaccine factory.

“Similarly, in 2008, the company started construction of a pharma centre, a WHO-standard pharmaceutical products outfit, which was commissioned on June 27, 2011, and it has the capacity to produce about six billion tablets and 37.5 million of liquids every year.

“In commemoration of the 80th anniversary, we have decided to give back to the society through some projects in key areas of need,” Ajah said.

Mr Obinna Emeribe, Head of Pharma Sales and Marketing of May & Baker, said that the company was working toward producing a range of new products aimed at promoting healthy living.

Emeribe said that May & Baker planned to launch, at least, seven new products before the end of 2024.

According to him, besides many corporate social responsibilities, May & Baker is working with research centres in Nigeria including the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD), Abuja, to commercialise medicines for management of sickle cell anaemia.

“At present, May & Baker is partnering with NIPRD, which has the lead to the establishment of our herbal plant at Ota.

“Very soon, probably in the next one or two months, another product of research by a Nigerian professor, called Rofeda – the bitter leaf capsule – is going to be commercialised in Nigeria by May & Baker, courtesy of our herbal plant.

“There are very important ingredients in the normal bitter leaf we eat that help the human life.

“Our continued investment in research and development, our focus on harnessing cutting-edge technologies, and our commitment to collaborations and partnerships will guide us as we navigate the ever-changing landscape of healthcare,” he said.