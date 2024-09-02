8.4 C
New York
Monday, September 2, 2024
Search
Subscribe

May & Baker to commercialise bitterleaf capsule, unveil bio-vaccine factory

National
May & Baker to commercialise bitterleaf capsule, unveil bio-vaccine factory
May & Baker to commercialise bitterleaf capsule, unveil bio-vaccine factory

Published:

Reading time: 2 min.
- Advertisement -

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img

Pharmaceutical giant, May & Baker Nig. Plc., is celebrating 80th anniversary with re-commitment to promoting healthcare in Nigeria through production of medical products of international standards.

The Managing Director of the company, Mr Patrick Ajah, gave the assurance at a news conference on Monday in Lagos.

Ajah described the  celebration as landmark, noting that the company was established on Sept. 4, 1944.

He said that the company began manufacturing of medicines in 1976.

Ajah said that the company, over the years,  faced a lot operational challenges, but its resilience and commitment to promoting healthcare kept it moving.

On activities to commemorate the anniversary, Ajah said that the company would be donating a standard borehole to Egusi Ota community in Ogun to enhance the community’s access to safe drinking water.

He also said that the company would be renovating some charity homes in Lagos and environs.

He added that the company  would  organise  walk-for-life  during which market women and passersby would be screened and given medical care.

Ajah also said that May & Baker would pay school fees of five financially-indigent but brilliant students of  the University of Ibadan to enable them  to graduate.

READ ALSO  N21m jumbo pay: SERAP sues Akpabio, Abbas for ‘fixing NASS running costs’

“May & Baker has gone through stages since its inception on Sept. 4, 1944, as Nigeria’s first pharmaceutical company,” Ajah said.

He noted that the company partnered with the Federal Government for a bio-vaccine manufacturing factory in 2005.

“A lot has happened since then. Hopefully, very soon, we are going to unveil the bio-vaccine factory.

“Similarly, in 2008, the company started construction of a pharma centre, a WHO-standard pharmaceutical products outfit, which was commissioned on June 27, 2011, and it has the capacity to produce about six billion tablets and 37.5 million of liquids every year.

“In commemoration of the 80th anniversary, we have decided to give back to the society through some projects in key areas of need,” Ajah said.

Mr Obinna Emeribe, Head of Pharma Sales and Marketing of May & Baker, said that the company was working toward producing a range of new products aimed at promoting healthy living.

Emeribe said that May & Baker  planned to launch,  at least, seven new products before the end of 2024.

READ ALSO  Court Orders International Breweries To Stop Infringing On Golden Guinea Eagle Stout Trade Mark

According to him, besides many corporate social responsibilities, May & Baker is working with research centres in Nigeria including the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development (NIPRD), Abuja, to commercialise medicines for management of sickle cell anaemia.

“At present, May & Baker is partnering with NIPRD, which has the lead to the establishment of our herbal plant at Ota.

“Very soon, probably in the next one or two months, another product of research by a Nigerian professor, called Rofeda – the bitter leaf capsule – is going to be commercialised in Nigeria by May & Baker, courtesy of our herbal plant.

“There are very important ingredients in the normal bitter leaf we eat that help the  human life.

“Our continued investment in research and development, our focus on harnessing cutting-edge technologies, and our commitment to collaborations and partnerships will guide us as we navigate the ever-changing landscape of healthcare,” he said.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Canadian Govt To Collaborate With Rivers State On Healthcare, Economy
Next article
Hajiya Dada, mother of late President Yar’adua, dies at 102

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Hajiya Dada, mother of late President Yar’adua, dies at 102

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.