8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, September 3, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Yusuf seeks sanctions on perpetrators of mayhem during hunger protests

N/West
Yusuf seeks sanctions on perpetrators of mayhem during hunger protests
Gov. Yusuf

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
- Advertisement -

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img

Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State has sought tougher sanctions against all the perpetrators of mayhem during the recent endbadgovernance protests in the state.

Yusuf spoke on Monday in Kano when he inaugurated the judicial committee of inquiry mandated to investigate the mayhem that occurred during the protests.

The committee is to investigate the events that led to the killings of innocent people, looting, destruction of public and private properties by some suspected thugs.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) recalls that the nationwide peaceful protests turned violent in parts of the country including Kano where hoodlums hijacked the process and perpetrated mayhem on lives and property.

READ ALSO  Nigerians Groan As Fuel Sold At N1,200 On Black Market

“Let me use this opportunity to say that we have everything and confidence, we have the courage to do what is right, not minding the consequences.

“I, therefore, on behalf of the government and the good people of the state, appeal to you to discharge this responsibility diligently and with honesty as a service to your state and as a service to your nation.

“Things have to change. Invite religious and traditional leaders, let them also give their own contributions. We need to bring back moral values in the minds of good people.

“There are so many people, so many young men that were arrested and even prosecuted. Visit them, find out from them what motivated them to go wild and steal.

READ ALSO  Kaduna LG Polls: Youth group warns against ethnic division in Zango-Kataf

“Don’t spare anyone found guilty, but anyone who is found innocent, please let him go,” the governor said.

The 14-man committee is headed by retired Justice Lawan Mahmoud, who has pledged to work diligently to unravel the real narratives behind the unfortunate event and bring the perpetrators to book.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Hajiya Dada, mother of late President Yar’adua, dies at 102
Next article
Why Nigerian airlines can’t fly into U.S. for now – NCAA

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  NAF special forces eliminate notorious terrorist kingpin, others in Kaduna

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.