Yusuf seeks sanctions on perpetrators of mayhem during hunger protests

Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State has sought tougher sanctions against all the perpetrators of mayhem during the recent endbadgovernance protests in the state.

Yusuf spoke on Monday in Kano when he inaugurated the judicial committee of inquiry mandated to investigate the mayhem that occurred during the protests.

The committee is to investigate the events that led to the killings of innocent people, looting, destruction of public and private properties by some suspected thugs.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) recalls that the nationwide peaceful protests turned violent in parts of the country including Kano where hoodlums hijacked the process and perpetrated mayhem on lives and property.

“Let me use this opportunity to say that we have everything and confidence, we have the courage to do what is right, not minding the consequences.

“I, therefore, on behalf of the government and the good people of the state, appeal to you to discharge this responsibility diligently and with honesty as a service to your state and as a service to your nation.

“Things have to change. Invite religious and traditional leaders, let them also give their own contributions. We need to bring back moral values in the minds of good people.

“There are so many people, so many young men that were arrested and even prosecuted. Visit them, find out from them what motivated them to go wild and steal.

“Don’t spare anyone found guilty, but anyone who is found innocent, please let him go,” the governor said.

The 14-man committee is headed by retired Justice Lawan Mahmoud, who has pledged to work diligently to unravel the real narratives behind the unfortunate event and bring the perpetrators to book.