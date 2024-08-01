Youths protest in Bauchi as Police beef up security, fire tear Gas

From Ahmad SAKA,Bauchi

Youths in Bauchi metropolis today begins a peaceful protest against the prevailing economic hardship inp the country.

The protesters,carried placards chanting in Hausa language, marched from Wunti Gate , to kobi street to Emirs Palace followed Nassarawa through the city to the road that led to the Government House, demanding urgent action from the authorities to address the rising inflation, devaluation of the naira, increase in electricity tariff, and removal of fuel subsidy.

The Youths carrying placards with inscriptions such as "Hunger is too much" and "We need change", the protesters expressed their frustration with the current state of the economy, which they say has made life unbearable for ordinary citizens.

Police vehicles are monitoring the protesters closely.

The protesters chanted “Mu Yunwa Muke ji” (We are hungry ) and “Adawo da Tallafin Mai” ( bring back fuel subsidy ) as they marched through the streets, calling on the government to take immediate action to address their complains.

Security situation has been beef up in Bauchi State as hundreds of youths protest

There is presence of Police on high alert in collaboration with other security agencies deployed in Markets, Banks, both Federal.and State secretariat , motor parks round abouts and all strategic locations and very important buildings and stores.

How ever when the youths reached Nassarawa gate a road leading to Bauchi Government House, State and Federal Secretariat and apex banks and other commercial banks they were blocked by the security agents who used tear gas to disperse them.