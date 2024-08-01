Floods: 210 Houses, Farmlands submerged in four Bauchi LGAs

From Ahmad SAKA,Bauchi

Flood disaster has so far submerged over 210 houses and damaged thousands of hectares of farmlands worth millions of Naira in Four Local Government Areas of Bauchi State.

The state’s Coordinator Bauchi State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr Umar Gabarin stated this while answering questions from reporters in Bauchi, He said that floods had affected almost every part of the state but thisthat four local government areas were worst affected by the disaster this year for now.

He gave the name of the affected local government areas included Cheledi in Kirfi LGA, 80 , Magama Gumau in Toro LGA 48 , Kari in Darazo LGA 37? and Zindi in Misau LGA 45 , even though our team are still assesing the areas affected by flood in Cheledi yesterday.

He explained that the flood disaster had rendered many people homeless while farmers have lost hope of a bumper harvest this year following the washing away of their farmlands with the produce, despite flood emergency early warnings that was envisaged by the agency through the predictions and warning by weather forecast agencies in the country.

He blamed the incident to the way ignore the early warning messages from the Nigerian Metrological Agency (NiMet) because this time around they gave locations and even time that heavy rain is expected.

“Unfortunately some people in the affected areas ignore their message and, the predicted floods have started to occur in many parts of the country, Bauchi state is not an exception.

“Therefore, it is imperative to activate all plans and measures against the prediction as to the season moves to its peak.

“nine local government areas in the state may be affected with flood they include , Itas Gadau and Toro were listed as high-risk areas, while the remaining seven, including Jama’are, Ganjuwa ,Shira, Zaki, Warji, and Katagum, were listed as moderate-risk areas.

He advised those living in the Riverine areas to move to safer places

“between July , August and September he highly probable risk area in Bauchi state is Zaki LGA , Jama’are LGA, part of Dindima and parts of Liman Katagum in Bauchi LGA

Other areas included Itas Gadau, parts of Tafawa Balewa, Shira, Kirfi and Toro local government areas of Bauchi state.”