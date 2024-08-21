SOS Soludo: Awba Ofemili Protesters Decry high-handedness by monarch

…accuse him of destroying houses, and Grabbing, Confiscation and sale of goods belonging to villagers

By Chukwudi Ebele

No fewer than 2,000 protesters from Awba Ofemili, Awka North North Local Government Area, Anambra State, Wednesday, stormed Government House, Awka, where they protested alleged killings, burning of houses, forceful consfiscation of 2000 bags of rice, goats, land grabbing, among others, against the monarch, Igwe Ernest Maduagwuna and the community security vigilante, demanding monarch’s dethronement.

The protesters, some of who carried placards with the inscription: “We say no to killings, imposition of PGs, burning of houses, forceful seizure of people’s rice and goats, land grabbing, Soludo dethrone Igwe Maduagwuna and sack vampire Chief security officer, Polycap Ndukife,” among others.

Speaking through their spokesman, Dr Nice M. Mekoh, the protesters said that over 15 houses were set ablaze, 2000 bags of rice, scores of goats forcefully confiscated from their owners and reportedly sold to traders in Onitsha

His words, “We demand dethronement of the monarch, Igwe Ezekwesiri Ernest Maduagwuna, and conduct of a fresh President General, PG, election, the incumbent PG wasl imposed on us which also increased the killings, raping, land grabbing, setting houses ablaze, confiscation of over 2000 bags of rice from poor farmers by the monarch and his cohorts.

“In our community if you question the monarch you will be attacked and your house set ablaze, they rape wives and daughters of our people and you don’t complain if you want to be alive,” he further explained.

Mekoh commended the governor for rehabilitating the Amansea,)Ugbene/Awba Ofemili road which assists them to evacuate farm produce to the cities.

In his response, Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, ably represented by his Chief of Staff, Chief Ernest Ezeajughi, pledged to look into the allegations and commended them for the peaceful way they conducted the protest adding that investigation would be conducted.

He thanked the people for supporting the governor who is interested in the infrastructural development of the state assuring that soonest investigation will commence.

In a swift reaction when contacted, the embattled monarch, Igwe Maduagwuna, described the protesters as trouble makers who accused him of setting their houses ablaze.

According to the monarch, “I, Igwe can’t set somebody’s house ablaze, they are bunch of liars, the protest they carried out is useless, null and void and of no effect.”