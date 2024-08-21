Breaking: Sokoto Monarch ‘Dies’ In Bandits’ Captivity [Leadership]

8.4 C
Sokoto Monarch ‘Dies’ In Bandits’ Captivity
The Sarkin Kudun Gatawa in Gatawa District of Sokoto State, Alhaji Muhammad Bawa, has reportedly died in the captivity of bandits.

The news of his death on Wednesday afternoon was attributed to one of his sons who claimed that the family had been informed of their father’s death in captivity.

The monarch was kidnapped about a month ago and was few days ago seen in a viral video appealing to the Sokoto State Government, Sokoto Sultanate Council, his relatives and friends to help pay ransom for his freedom before the deadline set by his captors.

Alhaji Bawa said that the bandits had issued a deadline for the payment of ransom and failure of which he would be will killed.

The traditional ruler, seen in the video with his blood-stained clothes as well as chained hands and legs said, “I am seeking the help of the government. I am their servant, and I have served them for 74 years, including 45 years in government service.

“I have always been in the service of the government, and it is the government’s responsibility to help me.”

