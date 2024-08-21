It Is a Fallacy to Say That Awka Big Men Are Sponsoring Cultism — Ọzọ Jeff Nweke

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

In a rather concerted effort to curb the rising tide of cultism and violent crimes in Awka, the capital city of Anambra State, stakeholders from the Ezinano community have launched strategic initiatives to restore peace and order in the region.

Ezinano community, which comprises 20 out of the 33 villages in Awka, including Umuokpu Quarter, Amikwo Quarter, Agulu Quarter, and Ezi Awka Quarter, has witnessed a resurge of cult killings and violent crimes in recent times.

However, as part of the steps towards addressing this, the community stakeholders, in a security symposium themed “Combating/Preventing Violent Crimes and the Menace of Cultism in Awka Metropolitan City”, which held on Wednesday, robbed minds towards addressing the challenge.

Held in Awka, the event, which attracted the Deputy Governor of the State, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, was also attended by array of participants, including representatives from various security agencies, local youth groups, community women, and prominent stakeholders in the community.

Speaking at the symposium, the convener and MD/CEO of Blue Shield Security, Ọzọ Jeff Nweke, expressed deep concerns over the escalating violent crimes in Awka, particularly the alarming increase in cult-related killings. He hinted that such incidents were unprecedented in the community’s history and stressed the urgency of finding a lasting solution to the menace.

Nweke emphasized that while Awka had welcomed its status as the state capital with pride, the consequent influx of activities and erosion of peasant farming and other means of livelihood, and absence of relevant empowerment programs for the youths cannot be unassociated with the current security issues in Awka.

While imagining why the once-quite Awka has suddenly become a flashpoint of insecurity, Ọzọ Nweke also dismissed as fallacious, the speculations that the ‘Big Men’ in Awka are sponsoring cultism. He further harped on the need for collective action to address the problem, while also urging the community to take responsibility for the situation, as, according to him, the perpetrators of these crimes are well-known within the community.

Commending the police and security agencies for their tireless efforts in providing security in Awka, he, however, said that more needed to be done.

Nweke, who said he’s willing to do everything humanly possible, even to lay his life (if it so demands), for security to be restored in Awka, which he said, is the reason behind the symposium and other steps being taken by the Ezinano community.

As part of these efforts, he also announced the introduction of a “Reconciliation Day” in December this year, where cult members would be encouraged to renounce their membership, adding that the Ezinano community would also offer empowerment opportunities to the youths as part of the incentives and encouragement for such positive change. He also announced that a whopping sum of N100m will be disbursed to the Ezinano community women in September this year as a form of support.

On his own part, the Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, who was represented by a chieftain of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Obi Ochije-Modilim, commended the Ezinano community for their proactive stance in tackling the security challenges in Awka. He also acknowledged the vital roles that such community-driven initiatives play in complementing government efforts to maintain peace and order.

He also reiterated the state government’s commitment to providing the necessary support to ensure the success of such initiatives, while further assuring that adequate slots will be given to Awka youths in the next batch of the One Youth Two Skills, as part of the government’s strategies to empower and keep them positively engaged.

In a lecture on the prevention and deterrence of cultism and violent crimes, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, represented by the ACP Operations, ACP Anietie Eyo, dissected cultism and also proposed a comprehensive and collaborative approach to tackle the menace, which, he said, include parental guidance, community engagement, and the implementation of integrated security strategies.

In their separate remarks, representative of the State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Deputy Commandant Nnadi Francis Obinna; and the representative of the State Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Onyedika Nwachukwu highlighted increased intelligence gathering, community engagement, youth sensitization, empowerment programs, and the destruction of cult networks as part of the short-term and long-term strategies for addressing the security challenges in Awka.

The event also featured presentation of awards and sum of N500,000 each to some security personnel in the state who have stood out in their efforts to combat crimes in Awka, including the dead ones among them, who were given posthumous awards in recognition of their outstanding strides towards ending insecurity in Awka.

Also present at the well-attended event were members of the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), led by their State Chairman, Prince Donatus Orjika.