PDP Gov’s Forum blames Federal Government over #EndBadGovernance protest

… demands transparency in revenue allocation

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The 4th meeting in Jalingo the Taraba state capital chaired by Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed deliberated on critical intra-party and governance matters, as well as national issues.

The governors expressed relief that the #EndBadGovernance protests had ended without escalating into a national crisis, praising their colleagues for handling the situation with maturity.



However, they lamented the Federal Government’s resort to blackmail instead of reviewing its macro-economic and social policies to address the grievances of Nigerians.

On the other hand, the lingering party leadership crisis in Rivers state, The Forum condemned the use of court judgments to determine the outcome of party congresses in the State, reiterating its support for Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

While deliberating on the Edo state Politics, They also criticized the President’s pronouncements aimed at compromising the forthcoming governorship election in Edo State and the intimidation of PDP supporters by the Nigeria Police.

Furthermore, the governors expressed concern over the Federal Government’s refusal to distinguish between its revenue and revenue accruing to the Federation, calling for transparency and adherence to extant laws, thereby demanded the separation of the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation and that of the Accountant General of the Federal Government.

While answering Questions from Journalists Governor Bala Mohammed affirmed that the governors’ collective stance underscores their dedication to good governance, transparency, and accountability, setting a stark contrast to the Federal Government’s handling of national issues.