Police whisks away gun runner in Bauchi

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

In its effort to combat crime and criminality across the twenty local government area councils in the State, Bauchi Command has arrested a gun runner in the state.

In a press release by the Command PPRO SP Ahmed Wakil and made available to newmen, Friday in Bauchi, said “on July 17, 2024, a successful operation was carried out at the Mai Ari Arewa axis, a notorious location for criminal activities. Acting on reliable intelligence, the command, in collaboration with quasi-security outfits, conducted an early morning raid”,.

“during the operation, a locally made revolver, a cut-to-size Dane gun, and three rounds of cartridges were discovered, abandoned under a hollow tree by suspected hoodlums. These ongoing efforts are crucial in eliminating unrepentant criminals who threaten the peace and security of the state”,.

Similarly, “on August 19, 2024, a joint operation was conducted by the Bauchi State Police Command in collaboration with sister security agencies, including quasi-security outfits. The operation targeted a known den of kidnappers located at Kufan Ningi, atop a hill.

During the operation, the operatives engaged in an intense exchange of fire with the bandits. Following the raid, an AK-49 rifle and fourteen (14) rounds of ammunition were recovered from the scene”,.

In a separate development, on August 19, 2024, a 54-year-old suspect named Jinta Sati Dan-Anacha, a resident of Anguwan Bauchi in Jos, Plateau State, was apprehended by a sister security agency during a stop-and-search operation along the Jos-Bauchi road. The suspect was found in possession of a fabricated AK-47 rifle concealed in a bag”,.

The PPRO added that, Initial investigations revealed that he intended to deliver the rifle to an individual in Gombe State Jinta Sati Dan-Anacha, who claimed to be working with the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) missionary in Jos for 32 years, is currently under investigation for further details regarding his intentions and any potential connections”,.

The command, under the leadership of CP Auwal Musa Muhammad has restated its dedication to eradicating criminal activities and ensuring the safety of vulnerable communities. He also pledged to vigorously pursue the determined criminals who seek to disturb the peace and stability of the state.