How Uzodinma’s Taskforce, Police Officers Malhandled Bus Driver In Owerri

On Tuesday, August 13th, 2024, in Owerri, the City Capital of Imo State, a commercial vehicle driver, Mr. Innocent Onyenanu, (Omeke), a resident of Irete in Owerri West Area of the state, was brutally attacked by the Taskforce Team enforcing traffic regulations along Douglas Road in Owerri Municipal.

The team, attached to the office of Hon. Pastor Frank Onwumere, Special Adviser to Governor Hope Uzodimma on Motor Parks Supervision and Illegal Parks, allegedly battered Mr. Onyenanu to the point of unconsciousness.

The incident began when Mr. Onyenanu’s bus was contravened and apprehended for violating traffic rules and reportedly resisted the Taskforce Team’s attempts to seize his car keys, resulting in a violent altercation.

Witnesses claimed that the Taskforce, collaborating with officers from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit (Tiger Base Squad of Imo State Police Command), physically assaulted the driver (Omeke), inflicting severe injuries to his chest, hands, legs, and head using their guns.

Following the assault, Mr. Onyenanu collapsed in their office at Heroes Square Owerri and was rushed to Umuzuruike Hospital, Owerri.

The attending doctor confirmed his blood pressure was dangerously high at 140/90.

The doctor indicated that Mr. Onyenanu had sustained multiple internal injuries and required several lab tests, scans, x-rays, and extensive medical treatment to determine the full extent of his condition.

“The patient must undergo a series of lab tests and scans to accurately assess his health condition. I suspect he has suffered significant internal bruises like chest pain, and bleeding,” the doctor stated.

Despite the severity of the incident, the office of Hon. Frank Onwumere has yet to visit the hospital or show any sign of remorse for the actions of the Taskforce Team.

This lack of accountability has sparked outrage among the local community, who demand that the Taskforce be held responsible and their conduct scrutinized.

The brutal handling of Mr. Onyenanu underscores the urgent need for the Taskforce Team to adopt a more humane approach in their enforcement duties.

Such unchecked brutality not only undermines public trust but also highlights the necessity for immediate reforms and proper oversight to prevent future occurrences.