Unknown Gun Men Kill Newlywed Nigerian Army Captain, three Soldiers

The gunmen suspected to be terrorists have killed four soldiers in Gudu Local Government Area of Sokoto state, impartial observers learnt.

A newly wed Nigerian army officer, Ibrahim Yibranii Yohana, was among the four soldiers killed by the suspected terrorists in Sokoto State.

The gunmen had during the weekend k!lled the four soldiers in ambush attack.

It was gathered that the soldiers were ambushed along the Kukurau-Bangi Road while on patrol around 4pm on Saturday.

The attack was also said to have left two other soldiers injured.

Two operational vehicles of the military personnel were set on fire by the terrorists.