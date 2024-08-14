8.4 C
New York
Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Unknown Gun Men Kill Newlywed Nigerian Army Captain, three Soldiers

N/West

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.
- Advertisement -spot_img

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img

The gunmen suspected to be terrorists have killed four soldiers in Gudu Local Government Area of Sokoto state, impartial observers learnt.

A newly wed Nigerian army officer, Ibrahim Yibranii Yohana, was among the four soldiers killed by the suspected terrorists in Sokoto State.

The gunmen had during the weekend k!lled the four soldiers in ambush attack.

It was gathered that the soldiers were ambushed along the Kukurau-Bangi Road while on patrol around 4pm on Saturday.

The attack was also said to have left two other soldiers injured.

Two operational vehicles of the military personnel were set on fire by the terrorists.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Iwobi gets new jersey number at Fulham
Next article
How Uzodinma’s Taskforce, Police Officers Malhandled Bus Driver In Owerri

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  N570b FG intervention: Jigawa citizens demand state Govts to explain

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.