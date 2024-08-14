Was Acquiring Properties And Edifice Your Legacy Projects? Group Asks Dogara

A group of patriots by the name Bauchi State Patriots has thrown their weight in the unfolding saga around Honorable Yakubu Dogara in his effort to castigate the Governor of Bauchi State, Governor Bala Mohammed for calling on the federal government to heed the call of the protesters.

The group challenged the former speaker of the 8th national assembly Rt Honorable Yakubu Dogara to stop over heating the polity that may open more of his not so stellar record when he held sway as national assembly representative of Dass/Bogoro/ Tafawa Balewa constituency.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Bauchi through its spokesperson John Mosses urged Yakubu Dogara to explain how he acquired multibillion-naira properties in choice location during his short stay in office..

The statement read, “Mr. Dogara, can you tell us what your representation yielded to the people of your constituency not to talk of Bauchi state at large?

Are the numerous properties your constituency projects because not any member of the national house of assembly has these sets of worldly things than you? It is on record you are the least performing member of the house of representatives in the history of Bauchi state whose four years of speakership was a disgrace to the state.”

If you want to criticise governor Bala Mohamed, criticise him constructively. Mind you, Governor Bala Mohamed is the only governor in the history of Bauchi state to be commended by all the previous governors commended for building new global standard Government House, a project that will improve service delivery.

The new government house is for the state not for the governor. Are you envying the progress of the state or you are not happy with the development?”

On the flyover, yes, we need it in Bauchi state, the state is growing by population and is developing by structures, we have more people, more vehicles, the flyover project is a most one at the moment, you are living in Bauchi, you don’t know our quest. we are very much happy with the project that is yielding positive result before till completion.”

The group continued to urge Dogara to be cautious in his unwarranted condemnation of Governor Bala Mohammed.

According to findings by the group, in 2018, at the peak of his Speakership at the House of Representative, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara acquired a property in Maitama valued more than N4.5billion [See photograph] under controversial circumstances from an indicted oil and gas businessman, Alhaji Aliyu Abubakar – the owner of A. A. Oil who was indicted alongside Mohammed Adoke, a former attorney general and Minister of Justice, and Dan Etete, a former Minister of Petroleum, for involvement in the $1.1 billion Malabu oil scandal. Alhaji Aliyu Abubakar is principal suspect in the Malabu OPL 245 scandal.

Prior to venturing into politics, Yakubu Dogara had only practiced as a lawyer for nine years immediately after his NYSC in 1994 until 2005 when he was appointed Special Assistant to the Minister of State for Transport. He was not a man of wealth until he became the Speaker of the House of Representative.

Below are properties reported by the group as having been acquired by the former speaker while in office.

In Abuja, three properties were captured. One in Maitaima which was acquired from the controversial businessman, Alhaji Aliyu Abubakar – it is located near the Ireland Embassy. The two other properties are located in the highbrow area of Guzape Hil sometimes referred to as Asokoro extension. Each of the two complexes are multi-billion naira complexes.

In Bauchi, shown in the image below – three properties belonging to Dogara. The properties are valued not less than N500m each. They are located within the same vicinity of New GRA along Kwara close. These properties were purchased while he served as the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Interestingly, when Femi Gbajabiamila – the immediate past speaker of the house of representative – held sway, he built a hospital for his people similarly but Dogara acquired properties of zero importance to the people of his constituency.

The larger point becomes what the anti-graft agencies in Nigeria will make of the former speakers alleged fraudulent activities against the peoples of his constituents and against the Bauchi State.