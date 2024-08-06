8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, August 6, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Benue PDP Suspends Chairman, 2 Other Officials

N/Central
Benue PDP Suspends Chairman, 2 Other Officials
PDP logo

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
- Advertisement -spot_img

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State has suspended three members of its State Working Committee (SWC) for one month, effective immediately, over alleged misconduct during its recent ward congresses.

The suspended officials are State Chairman, John Ngbede; State Secretary, Joseph Nyam; and State Organising Secretary, Moses Audu.

Bemgba Iortyom, the State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, announced in a statement on Monday that the decision was made during an extraordinary meeting of the SWC on Saturday with nine out of the 13 committee members present and that they consented to the suspensions.

However, in a swift response, John Ngbede claimed he was unaware of his suspension. “I’m not aware of that. Is Bemgba Iortyom the publicity secretary? Are you people (journalists) not aware that he was suspended from the PDP? I don’t know the PDP he is speaking for,” Ngbede said.

READ ALSO  Protest: Thousands march in Abuja, boo minister, block major roads, Wike begs [The Sun]

Iortyom’s statement noted that the suspended members face allegations of forging and impersonating the SWC to further personal agendas, instigating violence during the ward congresses, and mismanagement of party finances.

The affected officials are required to appear before the party’s disciplinary committee to address these charges within the suspension period.

The statement said Isaac Mffo, the state deputy chairman, will serve as the acting state chairman of the PDP pending the outcome of the disciplinary committee.

Meanwhile, Ngbede contended that Iortyom had long been suspended by his ward and therefore was not the legitimate publicity secretary of the party.

 

READ ALSO  BIPC makes over N4 million from sale of 2million loaves of bread monthly - MD

 

He added, “We didn’t have any meetings, and there was no SWC meeting, so where did they get the authority to suspend the chairman?”

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
You Will Be Expelled From Your Party If I Drop A Bombshell On You, Hon Jibrin Kofa Replies Doguwa Again- Asked Him To Leave Kwankwaso Alone
Next article
Protest: Gov. Yusuf to Establish Commission of Inquiry on Killings, Destruction of Properties in Kano

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Police/Army Dispense Protesters With Life Bullets In Abuja

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.