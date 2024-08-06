Protest: Gov. Yusuf to Establish Commission of Inquiry on Killings, Destruction of Properties in Kano

… Denounces link to protesters carrying Russian flags

In the aftermath of troubling incidents that disrupted a peaceful protest in Kano, the Governor of Kano State Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf set to establish a Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate the vandalism, injuries, and tragic loss of lives that occurred during the recent protest in the state.

Addressing journalists on Monday, the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, announced that the governor is implementing proactive measures to restore order and ensure justice to all victims.

The governor has conveyed deep regret regarding the disturbances instigated by certain unpatriotic individuals driven by self-interest. He has reiterated a firm commitment that all those trying to undermine the peace and stability of Kano State will face stringent legal consequences.

As the government closely monitors the situation, normalcy is gradually being restored across the state. Nevertheless, authorities remain steadfast in their dedication to safeguarding the well-being and security of all citizens.

In light of this commitment, the government wishes to inform the public of several key initiatives, including the commencement of prosecution for over 600 individuals suspected of orchestrating the unrest started today.

Additionally, the governor has mandated the resumption of multiple entrepreneurship and skills acquisition centres, aimed at fostering self-reliance among thousands of young people.

The Kiru Reformatory Institute has been fully renovated and will soon begin accepting youth affected by substance abuse, providing essential support and rehabilitation services.

The government encourages the citizens of Kano to actively participate in this initiative by offering pertinent information to the Commission of Inquiry, which would be announced soon in no distant time.

As the government remains resolute in its dedication to protecting the lives and properties of its citizens, it calls upon all residents to uphold peace and cooperation during this challenging period.

“The state wish to make it clear that it has no any link with any group of protesters especially those carrying the Russian flag.” The Governor’s spokesperson confirmed