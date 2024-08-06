You Will Be Expelled From Your Party If I Drop A Bombshell On You, Hon Jibrin Kofa Replies Doguwa Again- Asked Him To Leave Kwankwaso Alone

My attention has been drawn to a statement credited to Hon Alhassan Ado Doguwa as a response to my earlier statement warning him to stop his reckless and false statements attacking the NNPP National leader and worldwide leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement and focus on his legislative duties where there is so much awaiting him to do.

While I expected nothing short of an apology from Hon Doguwa to our national leader and zip his mouth while maintaining decorum in his public utterance moving forward and in the face of the tensed atmosphere in Kano, I am not surprised that Alhassan choose the path of a comedian by reducing the matter to his usual petty talks and superiority complex. The response of Alhassan should be viewed within that confines by the public and dumped in the largest dustbin in history.

I stand by my earlier statement and in addition to what I said in my earlier statement and for further clarity, I wish to add the following statements as responses to Alhassan.

1- I am glad Hon Alhassan Doguwa partially heed my warning and responded to me NOT Kwankwaso. I had in my earlier statement challenged him to bring his attacks on me because I am his mate not Kwankwaso. For that response to me, he has confirmed I am indeed his mate not Kwankwaso. I say thank you to Alhassan for that and I assure him I have the agility to continue to tackle him. I urge him to take a moment of introspection and ask himself why Kwankwaso NEVER replied him. He will realise it’s simply because Kwankwaso understands he is not his mate!

2- The response of Alhassan further exposed his weak temperament and suitability of that for leadership considering his age. If he were younger, that may be understandable. While Kwankwaso has tolerated decade long unwarranted attacks and insults from Alhassan, Alhassan could not contain a simple warning to desist from insults and abuses of a man who is incomparable and way superior to him in every ramification for 24 hours. That was not even insults but warning, he has lost his composure. By the time, insults starts exchanging, he may end up in hospital bed. I pray he allows wisdom to prevail.

3- Indeed I was a student in 1992 but Alhassan was equally a student who just completed school and landed in the House of Representatives. Where as, I was mentored into the house by Kwankwaso as a young PhD holder, Alumni of the Havard and London Business Schools, successful businessman and philanthropist. For emphasis, Kwankwaso unlike Alhassan, got to the House with a 17 years working experience in the civil service and a masters degree from the UK and other professional certificates leading to his election as Deputy Speaker in a House of about 600 members.

4- While Alhassan remained in the House for 32 years without moving forward for reasons known to everyone and could not attain the rank of Deputy Speaker till date, a standard left by Kwankwaso, on the other hand, Kwankwaso had moved on from the house to win election as member of constitutional conference, two term Governor of Kano State, Minister of Defence, Diplomat (Special Envoy to Sudan and Dafur), Board member NDDC, Senator, two time Presidential Aspirant and once a presidential candidate, National leader NNPP, worldwide leader of the largest political movement, Kwankwasiyya which gave birth to Governors, legislatures, Ministers, Ambassadors, head of MDAs and many more. We must remain humble as we are all beneficiaries at one point or the other especially Hon Doguwa who Kwankwaso graciously rescued and facilitated to repeat the House of Representatives after 15 years of failed attempts by replacing an incumbent in 2007.

5- For the umpteenth time, let Alhassan and the public know that Kwankwaso has always been a peace lover, father, mentor, builder of people and the most influential politician in northern Nigeria today with the largest political followership especially from the masses. Kwankwaso does not and has never incited youths or anyone for that matter to disrupt peace. The public should see the wild allegation of Alhassan for what it is- A last ditched attempt in search of relevance and eye services by dragging Kwankwaso to impress some leaders in Abuja and in the process position himself as his party’s leader in Kano. It is a circus of game we have become used to and will not succeed. The plan is simply “Knock Kwankwaso’s head with Tinubu” as the only way to get federal support. That is the grand scheme on display that we are seeing in Kano today. We will do anything within the law and within our powers to repel this blackmail.

6- I once again advise Alhassan to respect his age. He should restrict his fights, insults and reckless statements within his party where he has fought and still fighting everyone. The fact is, Alhassan will be summarily expelled from his party if some of the leaders especially those in Abuja he is trying to impress get to know some of his utterances in private. Let’s keep a date with history.

In conclusion, my deep sympathy to Alhassan whose many frustrations are obvious and outstanding is his current state of having a turban without tittle. But he can as consolation simply embrace the tittle of the “Sardauna of Turban”. Long live “Sardaunan Rawani”

–

Sani Ibrahim Paki

Media Aide to Hon Abdulmumin Jibrin, MSc SEP PLD, MBA, PhD (Jarman Bebeji)

4th Term Member

Former Chairman House Committees on Finance, Appropriation, Transport, Foreign Affairs and currently Housing and Habitat