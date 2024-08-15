8.4 C
Bandits Kidnap Police Officer In Plateau

Bandits Kidnap Police Officer In Plateau
Bandits Kidnap Police Officer In Plateau

Bandits on Wednesday, kidnapped a mobile police officer, around Kampani community of Wase local government area of Plateau state.

The incident, according to sources from the area, occurred in the evening of Wednesday, when the police officer and a soldier were on their way from Zurak community to Kamapani, when they were ambushed by the bandits.

The source said while the policeman was abducted, the soldier escaped.

Sources from the area told Daily Trust that the soldier and police officer were attached to a security team operating in communities such as Bangalala, Kampani, Zurak, and others affected by banditry.

Sahapi Sambo, a youth leader in the area who confirmed the incident, said, “Both of them were heading for Kampani to their colleagues but got attacked on their way. Community around the axis have been suffering from banditry activities for sometimes and that is why security personnel are always on patrol to ensure safety of lives and properties. So, up till now , we have not heard the whereabouts of the police.”

The youth leader furthered disclosed that security personnel including soldiers, policemen and vigilantes, on Thursday, trailed the bandits to their hideout to rescue the abducted police officer.

The spokesman of the state police command, DSP Alabo Alfred, did not respond to the inquiry by our correspondent on the matter.

