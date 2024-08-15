Ukraine captures town of Sudzha in Russia’s Kursk region as it says advance continues [CNN]

8.4 C
New York
Thursday, August 15, 2024
Ukraine captures town of Sudzha in Russia's Kursk region as it says advance continues

World News
Ukraine captures town of Sudzha in Russia’s Kursk region as it says advance continues
Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
LATEST NEWS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Ukrainian forces have taken control of the Russian town of Sudzha, over a week after his forces launched a cross-border incursion into Russia’s Kursk region.

Kyiv’s forces have been in the town, located 105km southwest of the city of Kursk, since last Wednesday, but this is the first confirmation from the Ukrainian president that his army had captured it.

Ukrainian military chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said Ukrainian troops have advanced 35 kilometers (21.7 miles) through Russian defenses since the start of their surprise assault, capturing 1150 square kilometers of territory and 82 settlements.

Syrskyi said a military commandant’s office has been set up in Sudzha “to maintain law and order and meet the priority needs of the population in the controlled territories.”

Sudzha is located next to a Russian gas terminal, a key point for supplying gas from Russia, via Ukraine, to Europe. This has prompted speculation that one of Kyiv’s goals could be to curtail a lucrative source of funding for Moscow.

Ukraine’s ground incursion has forced tens of thousands of Russians from their homes and put Russia on the back foot as it scrambles to repel Kyiv’s troops.

Wednesday saw Ukrainian drones target four Russian airfields in the largest such attack of the war. A source in Ukraine’s security service told CNN the attack targeted four bases in the southwest regions of Kursk and Voronezh, and Nizhny Novgorod, east of Moscow.

Russia’s defense ministry said it destroyed 117 “aircraft-type” drones and four tactical missiles over Kursk and neighboring regions.

Ukraine’s assault – which poses a major embarrassment for the Kremlin – represents a notable change in tactics for Kyiv, marking the first time foreign troops have entered Russian territory since World War II.

Russia has pulled reserves from key battleground areas in Ukraine and Russian-occupied Crimea to repel Kyiv’s advances, a Ukrainian military commander told CNN Wednesday.

