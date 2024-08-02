Nationwide Protest: Speaker Obasa Says Lagosians Truly Deserve Commendation

Speaker Mudashiru Obasa of the Lagos State House of Assembly has described the peace experienced in the state amid a nationwide protest as commendable.

Dr. Obasa, who applauded the peaceful conduct of the protesters in Lagos, the South-West zone and major parts of Nigeria, specifically praised citizens for hearkening to the voice of reason and wisdom.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Eromosele Ebhomele, the Speaker observed that the protesters mostly carried out their actions in accordance with the law allowing residents go about their activities in peace.

“The conduct of Lagosians since the nationwide protest began on Thursday is worthy of emulation. While many residents heeded the voice of reason and stayed away, those who decided to publicly express their grievances did so within the confines of the law.

“These grievances have been noted and I am convinced that the state and federal governments are not folding their arms in relation to making Lagos and Nigeria greater than we are currently witnessing.

“President Bola Tinubu is championing policies that ultimately have the tendency to move Nigeria to the level we all anticipate. In the meantime, he has taken steps to mitigate the challenge of food shortage upon which the protest is hinged.

“In Lagos, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu with the support of the House of Assembly under my speakership, has provided roadmaps for more developments aside sustaining standards,” Dr. Obasa said.

The Speaker noted that apart from touching every part of the state, Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration has continued to implement strategies to reduce hunger, especially with the Sunday Markets where there is a 25 percent discount on all major food items and which will soon be revived.

“The state government has made further promises to continue extending the dividends of democracy to residents. The Medical Outreach programme through which many enjoy free treatments, the free delivery for pregnant women and the slash in fares on government transportation facilities are some other actions being taken by the government,” Obasa said.

He assured that the House would not only collaborate with the executive arm to ensure that residents keep enjoying the administration, the legislative arm would continue to stand as one hope of the people of Lagos.

The Speaker, who had earlier met and secured the promises of residents of Agege not to participate in the protest, further thanked law enforcement agents in the state for conducting themselves professionally in the maintenance of law and order just as he praised religious leaders, traditional and community heads, development and related associations, market leaders and artisans for their understanding and support of the government.