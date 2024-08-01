179 Anambra Communities Task Non Indigenes Over Insecurity

By Okey Maduforo Awka

The 179 Communities in Anambra state have charged the non Indigenes residing in their respective towns to partner with them in the fight against insecurity in the area.

The Communities who are being led by their President Generals stated that despite the fact that they are not from Anambra state the battle against insecurity is a collective responsibility adding that crime is an ill wind that does no one any good.

Represented by Barr. Titus Akpudo, President General of the Anambra State Association of Town Unions, they emphasized that tackling insecurity is a collective responsibility.

He urged tribal leaders to use their influence to encourage their communities to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities.

“Use your position to guide your people and advise them against actions that could tarnish your tribe’s reputation,”

“I also appeal to you to leverage your leadership to support the government’s efforts in ensuring the safety of everyone in the state.”he said.

The governor further encouraged non-Indigenes to back the government’s policies, highlighting that opposing these policies could hinder peaceful coexistence.

He urged them to live harmoniously with the local population and other tribes in the state.

“Feel free to live in Anambra State as ordinary citizens so that you are not unfairly profiled as criminals or troublemakers. It is crucial for maintaining the synergy within the state,” he added.

In his address, Prince Chigozie Nweke, President of the Association of Non-Indigenes in Anambra State (ANIAS), explained that the event’s purpose was to inaugurate the Elders Council. This body comprises experienced leaders from various geopolitical zones and ethnic groups residing in the state. The Elders Council is tasked with guiding both the executive and members of ANIAs.

Nweke noted that the council’s establishment is crucial given the current challenges and the allegations that non-Indigenes are contributing to insecurity in Anambra.

“These Elders are well-respected leaders and title holders within their communities, known to both government and security agencies. They possess the authority to address and prevent criminal activities.”he stated.

He also highlighted that ANIAs has successfully united residents from all 35 states under one umbrella, with membership continuing to grow.

The association aims to operate under principles of law, justice, equity, transparency, and good leadership.

Additionally, ANIAs seeks to foster peaceful relations between non-Indigenes and their host communities in Anambra and to promote the diverse cultural, religious, and traditional heritage of the various ethnic groups represented in the state.