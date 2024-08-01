Imo: Hunger Protest Averted, As Gunmen Lay Siege On Owerri

There Was Staccato of gunshots renting the air in Owerri, Imo State capital on Wednesday as gunmen take over the city.

Residents are running helter-skelter even as shop owners unable to shut down owing to the suddenness of the attack flee for their dear lives leaving their shops ajar.

It is feared that urchins could take advantage of the situation to engage in a looting spree.

The horrible act by Gunmen on Wednesday is said to be one of the reasons for residents to jettisoned the proposed hunger protest against the governing class.

It is unimaginable that the guns are booming in spite of the presence of policemen and other cadre of security men in the town.

Also, the gunmen on Wednesday, operated close to Government House and headquarters of the state police command without any challenge.

That this is also happened in the daytime, very difficult to comprehend.

On Monday, July 29, four police officers and a female Point-of-Sale (PoS) operator were murdered by gunmen at Irete Community along the ever busy Owerri-Onitsha Expressway.

Again, on Tuesday, July 30, some three persons including a cop were reportedly killed at Nwaorieubi and Orji by gunmen.