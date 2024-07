President Bola Tinubu has approved N70,000 as the new minimum wage for Nigerian workers with a promise to review the national minimum wage law every three years.

Tinubu announced the minimum wage during a meeting with leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) at the presidential villa on Thursday.

Bayo Onanuga, the presidential aide, disclosed this in a statement.

The meeting was attended by Joe Ajaero, NLC president, and Festus Osifo, TUC president.