Sexual Harassment: Imo Civil Guards Boss Confirms Commissioner Ordered Durueke’s Suspension 

The authorities of the Imo Civil Guards have confirmed that the Commissioner for Homeland Security and Vigilante Affairs, Hon. Modestis Osakwe ordered the suspension of Moudline Durueke.

Durueke, a female officer of the Civil Guards is in court over threat of sack from the paramilitary outfit by two government functionaries for allegedly turning down their demand for sex.

It was gathered that the Ministry of Homeland Security and Vigilante Affairs directed Durueke to withdraw her suit in order not to face suspension, a directive she rebuffed.

Following her obdurate stance, the Ministry through the Commissioner, Hon. M. Osakwe ordered her suspension.

Osakwe however denied giving order for her suspension when approached.

But speaking on the issue, the Chief Administration Officer of Civil Guards, Kenneth Uwahemu disclosed that the commissioner issued the directive to suspend Durueke.

According to him, he and two other senior officers held a meeting with Durueke on July 10, this year to urge her to withdraw her case in court.

Uwahemu said they told her plainly a letter of suspension would be written as directed by Hon Osakwe to her if she refused to withdraw the case.

He described Durueke as a hardworking officer who was initially posted to control traffic around Everyday Supermarket junction before being redeployed to the Ministry of Homeland Security and Vigilante Affairs.

At the ministry, she rose to the position of Chief Security Officer, CSO.

It was learnt that Durueke had lodged a complaint to the Head of Service claiming that the HoD Accounts Christian Chukwuma Osuagwu threatened her with loss of her job because she refused to yield to his sexual overtures.

Durueke also claimed that the Covering Permanent Secretary Laz Okechukwu Onuegwunwoke transfered her out of her duty post because she equally refused his demand for sex.

It was after all efforts made to address her matter failed to yield fruit that her lawyer, J. I Okoro filed a suit at the National Industrial Court in Owerri.

The case with No: NICN/OW17//2024 was filed on June 11, 2024.

It has been slated for hearing on July 19, 2024.