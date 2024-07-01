8.4 C
Nomad/ herders clash: Security takes over, claim eight lives, several others wounded

National
Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

No fewer than eight people were reported killed while saveral others have sustained high degree of injuries as a result of a renew Baranda nomad/ harders crisis in the area.

Presently a combined team of security personnel comprise of Army, police among others have been drafted to the scene of the war torn area in their efforts to restore normalcy in the affected Baranda town a 12 kilometre radius from the metropolitan Dutse .

Contacted the Public Relations Officer of the Jigawa Police Command DSP Lawal Shiisu Adam confirmed the incidence stating the incidence started about ten days ago, when some herdsmen attacked farmers and release their cows into their farmlands uncontrol, situation which Sparks off serious confrontations to both parties.

According to an eye account the confrontation turns bloody as it claims eight lives, leaving saveral innocent people injured, including passerby pedestrians.

Shiisu further said when the police gotten the hints of the unfortunate incidence, our men were quickly mobilize to the scene and we were able to quel it but later on it resurfaced about three days ago.

He further stated that the attack this time around was very severe as both parties were accused of attacking themselves with sophisticated weapons killing over eight innocent soul’s, and leaving several.peoples wounded, as well forced others to run away for their deer life.

Reports gathered that this unprecedented clash was believe to have been sparked by misinformation regarding the revocation of farmland allocation within the forest reserve.

Despite slight normalcy in the area, yet the Baranda Community are living in fears of being unhurt, humiliation and anxiety as the whole episode has plunged the ancient town into serious confusion.

Meanwhile security operatives were skeptical on numbers of arrest made, only mentioned amongst those arrested two were suspected to be ring leader’s of the whole scenerio. Also joint patrol team comprise of the Army and the Police were seen patrolling the area to ensure peace reign in the war torn areas.

