8.4 C
New York
Sunday, June 30, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Gov Yusuf Queries REMASAB, KAROTA over poor service

N/West
Correspondents' Chapel boycotts Kano state government's activities
Kano State Governor, Malam Abba Yusuf

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

….. Expresses dissatisfaction over the decay of equipment at two public work agencies

Kano state Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has expressed disappointment with performance of Refuse Management and Sanitation Board (REMASAB), and Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA) in the discharge of their public responsibilities.

This was contained in a statement issued by Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the Spokesperson to the Governor.

Governor Yusuf also ordered the management of the two agencies to submit comprehensive inventory of their equipment to ascertain poor state of facilities.

The Governor gave the orders after unscheduled visit to the two government agencies where he lamented inefficiency in the management of facilities and personnel of the agencies.

Yusuf who was compiciously worried by the inactive of the agencies regretted the low out of the government agencies despite huge investment and equipment procurement.

READ ALSO  Gov. Yusuf rolls out N5 billion second phase pension benefits

At REMASAP, the Governor discovered seven functional waste evacuation trucks despite the availability of 30, just as three payloaders are working of the 15 available.

The Governor was also informed that 10 workers of REMASAB are permanent and pensionable while the rest are casuals, expressing concern with the situation of casual staff which he described inhuman keeping such personnel for 20 years.

While at KAROTA head office, the Governor discovered significant number of operational vehicles grounded.

Dissatisfied with the development, the Governor directed KAROTA management to submit comprehensive inventory of their operational vehicles immediately.

Gov Yusuf said government investment in the provision of operational vehicles to REMASAB was a demonstration of priority atteched the sanitation in state but the management failed to live to expectation.

READ ALSO  Kano Gov rescues Ado Bayero's daughter after eviction notice from Lagos apartment

“I am not happy with what I saw at the two agencies, this calls for a total overhaul of the system, we cannot afford to fail in the discharge of the madates of agencies like KAROTA and REMASAB” the Governor vowed during an on the spot visit

The Managing Directors of the REMASAB and KAROTO Hon. Amadu Haruna Zago and Engr. Faisal Mahmoud arrived the scene and were directed to meet the Chief of Staff to the Governor for emergency meeting on how to address the immediate challenges of the agencies.

Signed
Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa
Director General, Media and Publicity, Government House, Kano

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
No building collapsed, we brought it down – says management

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Nomads / herders feud now a crime in Jigawa - Gov. Namadi

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports