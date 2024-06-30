Gov Yusuf Queries REMASAB, KAROTA over poor service

….. Expresses dissatisfaction over the decay of equipment at two public work agencies

Kano state Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has expressed disappointment with performance of Refuse Management and Sanitation Board (REMASAB), and Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA) in the discharge of their public responsibilities.

This was contained in a statement issued by Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the Spokesperson to the Governor.

Governor Yusuf also ordered the management of the two agencies to submit comprehensive inventory of their equipment to ascertain poor state of facilities.

The Governor gave the orders after unscheduled visit to the two government agencies where he lamented inefficiency in the management of facilities and personnel of the agencies.

Yusuf who was compiciously worried by the inactive of the agencies regretted the low out of the government agencies despite huge investment and equipment procurement.

At REMASAP, the Governor discovered seven functional waste evacuation trucks despite the availability of 30, just as three payloaders are working of the 15 available.

The Governor was also informed that 10 workers of REMASAB are permanent and pensionable while the rest are casuals, expressing concern with the situation of casual staff which he described inhuman keeping such personnel for 20 years.

While at KAROTA head office, the Governor discovered significant number of operational vehicles grounded.

Dissatisfied with the development, the Governor directed KAROTA management to submit comprehensive inventory of their operational vehicles immediately.

Gov Yusuf said government investment in the provision of operational vehicles to REMASAB was a demonstration of priority atteched the sanitation in state but the management failed to live to expectation.

“I am not happy with what I saw at the two agencies, this calls for a total overhaul of the system, we cannot afford to fail in the discharge of the madates of agencies like KAROTA and REMASAB” the Governor vowed during an on the spot visit

The Managing Directors of the REMASAB and KAROTO Hon. Amadu Haruna Zago and Engr. Faisal Mahmoud arrived the scene and were directed to meet the Chief of Staff to the Governor for emergency meeting on how to address the immediate challenges of the agencies.

Signed

Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa

Director General, Media and Publicity, Government House, Kano