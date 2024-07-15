Kauran Bauchi’s Hope For Future Youths

By Umar Usman Duguri

When Governor Bala Mohammed took over the mantle of leadership, little did many believe he would address the menace of restiveness and Sara-suka within the shortest ample time? Before the coming of the PDP led government fear of attacks, snatching of money from pocket, vehicles and kidnappings, has set-off its base in the ancient city of Yakubun Bauchi. Pessimistic people began to migrate from the city to neighboring states, daily reported killings, raping of young girls/old women and sometimes married women becomes order of the Day. Year-in year-out student’s roaming the street searching for menial job like scavengers, jam-packing like sardined in business centers filling gimmick job applications.

Today, the deplorable lives of youths have been ameliorated from zero to the peak point. The living conditions have upgraded. First, being lover of peace and youths, Bala Mohammed hurriedly set up a think-thank committee to design a frame work modalities to restore the lost glory and the uncalled attitudes of the youths. After careful study, modalities’ and panacea was made from various interest and affected groups.

Like magic, security and peaceful committees was established to help in restoring peace and hope security of lives and property of people statewide, each local government had youth’s representatives. Women regained freedom from the fear of raping tension, as laws were enacted to punish culprits. Special attentions were considered in choosing counselors for the abused and discriminated victims of dreaded rape. Drop out pupil’s returns to school while some started from 0-to another level of studies.

Fulfilling the promise of protecting the lives and properties of Bauchians, Senator Bala temporal banning of okada commercial activities for security reason, modern tricycles was replaced with the Achaba for ease of doing business and improving business system under serene conditioning system. Not fewer than thousands are now enjoying the scheme. Skills acquisition centers were created to trained different youths and women on various programs. Apart from that agency for catering youths and women established BACYWORD, tagged with responsibility of charting way that will positively impact on the lives of citizenry, professional were the figure heads of various agencies for optimum results. Not fewer than atleast 100 person’s each benefitted from various programs, some are enjoying scholarships to different school of taught.

Now sanity and peace have been restored in the society. Citizens sleep with their eyes closed without fear of robbers or thugs. Sadiq, a resident of Bayan Airport said “before the coming of Senator Bala Mohamed as Governor of Bauchi state, we are in tension every night, sometimes in a broad daylight due to the fear attacks or snatchers at any given moment. Since the inception of this administration of Kauran Bauchi, we have never experienced any breach of insecurity in our locality”. “It appears the Governor has magic in his hands, he has changed the narrative to an improved wellbeing and peaceful coexistence statewide”.

Added to these to this development and the national security challenges, one must attest to fact that Governor Bala Mohammed is excellently doing well in returning Bauchi state to the path of most secured and peaceful place to stay in Nigeria. Attesting to this fact; investors are now coming to Bauchi state to invest; such as the Canadian investors, the German investor that recently distributes cart machines to the disabilities. Water aid foundation that facilitated and helped in assessments of sanitation facilities in Dass, Bogoro, and Tafawa Balewa local government areas respectively to aid as drilling boreholes to providing clean portable water for all headed by Mrs Nancy.

Seriousness and service to humanity are the major plank of Governor Bala Mohamed, a visit to Bauchi now will testify the magic wand of the government, gone are the days where restiveness and atrocities are celebrated with pride in the ancient religious city of Dr. Rilwanu Sulaimanu Adamu. Celebration of happiness, business and royalty are the motto of ‘Bauchi state Youths’.

That’s not, youths were appointed as aides in Bauchi state for the first time, such as commissioners, SSA empowerment, SSA projects monitoring, SA youths etc, exemplified inclusion as well as multiply positive effect in uplifting the lives.

The famous saying that “ youths are the leaders of tomorrow”, can only be achieve if the likes of Bala Mohammed maintain the tempo of encouraging the inclusion of youths in actualizing their exuberances and potentials, harnessing of God-given wisdom in practice.

With the relative peace in Bauchi state, people are coming to Bauchi state for businesses. The population of the state has increased from 5million to seven million plus, the influx rate results to the upshot of development projects going-on in the state from each of the state boundary, plateau, Gombe, Yobe, Maiduguri, Adamawa et al. Direct labors were awarded to indigenous companies and individual’s based on capacity and manpower available within the confined of interested beneficiaries . For instance, the mass 5000 housing projects, accorded young entrepreneurs and indigenous companies including the Alind Nigeria Limited are enjoying the projects to cushion the problem housing to the civil servants. The multibillion modern maiden flyovers at Wunti and Central market area of the state.

Vocational training centers engaged thousands of youths and women on different skills learning and productions. Some are now making soaps, Vaseline, powder, local and modern perfume. Others are tailoring, weaving, welding.

Others; regained freedom from various criminal offences, turned to be future product of the society, they embraced farming, trading of goods and petite businesses. Redefining creativity true entrepreneurship development, such as; shoe making, printing, industrial management, catering services for women, fashion beauty, and apparel and textile making and entertainment.

The massive road constructions going-on in the state, did not only beautify the state, also afforded opportunity to the teeming restive youths to participate in the process, that is, two hit with one stone.

The dynamic style of Governor Bala Mohammed in steering Bauchi state is replica with that of Late President Umar Musa Yar adua, whose leadership as ‘Governor’ set a paradigm shift for his predecessors, also lifts him to Nigeria’s president in one of the most peaceful election conducted in the history of Nigeria, even left a good legacy (worthy of emulation) as president; may his soul continue to rest in peace.

Governor Bala Mohammed fulfilled his campaigned promise for turning dreams into reality which is in tandem with his lofty goals.