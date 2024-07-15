8.4 C
2nd Reading: Three Imo LGAs Included In Bill For Creation Of Etiti State

Map of Imo State

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

A bill proposing the creation of Etiti State in the South East has passed its second reading at the House of Representatives.

The bill, sponsored by lawmakers from the five South East states, aims to carve out territories from existing states to create a new state with 11 LGAs, including Okigwe and Onuimo from Imo State.

In his legislative brief, Ogah said the bill seeks to address a “longstanding” issue of regional parity and administrative efficiency within the south-east”

Ogah said, “The establishment of Etiti state is not just a matter of administrative convenience but a step towards ensuring balanced regional development and effective governance.

“It responds to the aspirations of the people of a very important region to this country and aligns with the principles of equity and inclusivity enshrined in our democratic ideals.

“Suffice it to say that it is a long overdue step in the right direction to foster equitable representation, enhance governance efficiency, and promote socio-economic development within the region.”

The bill was voted for when it was put to a voice vote by Tajudeen Abbas, speaker of the house.

The bill was read for the first time on July 2.

